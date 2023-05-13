How baby reflexology is helping Dundee tots with teething, sleep, colic and more

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

For tots like Jack Jamieson and Louie Geddes teething can be a real pain – but baby reflexology is easing their troubles.

They both attend new classes in Dundee which are teaching their parents how to use the complementary health therapy with them.

And as their mums have been learning, reflexology is reckoned to have lots of benefits from alleviating colic, trapped wind and blocked noses to promoting quality sleep, muscle strength and security.

Three-month-old Louie and four-month-old Jack were relaxed and looked like they were thoroughly enjoying the therapy when we visited their class at Menzieshill Community Hub to find out more.

Louie and his mum Nicole, 27, only started the classes in April but are already reaping the rewards.

Nicole said: “He has started teething so the different parts of the foot are linked to that and it has really helped him.”

Mum-of-two Nicole has made baby reflexology part of Louie’s routine at home in the city centre and said: “It helps him relax before bed and we really enjoy it.”

Class leader is Alison Blake, a Leisure and Culture Dundee physical activities coordinator who is trained in baby reflexology, yoga and massage.

During the previous two classes she led she said all of the babies fell asleep half way through!

She said: “They all seem to enjoy it; they have lain and had their feet rubbed and been quite chilled.

“Parents said they found it great and that they could relax too.”

Explaining the benefits of baby reflexology, she said: “It’s a great tool for mums to have to cure small ailments like teething, digestive problems and skin disorders and help sleep and just the development of the baby.”

While adult reflexology can be quite uncomfortable, with varying degrees of pressure applied, baby reflexology is gentle, Alison said.

“We are working with the body, we are not putting as much pressure on the feet.

“The babies don’t have anything wrong with them, whereas an adult maybe would.”

Alison teaches parents where and how to press and massage areas of their babies’ feet to help different parts of the body.

She said: “Your body is in 10 zones, five in each foot.

“The right side of the body mirrors the right foot and the left, the left foot.

Baby reflexology points

“There are between 7,000 and 7,200 nerve endings in your feet and all of that corresponds to an area of the body.

“Your toes for instance are your jaws and your teeth, sinuses, head.

“The outside of the foot, that’s your spine.

“Starting at the bottom of your feet you are working up your body as you come up your feet.”

Baby reflexology has been added to a range of classes at Menzieshill Community Hub, including baby massage, baby gym time and Oh Baby! Fitness.

Bookings are open for a new block of classes starting May 22.