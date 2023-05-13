How baby reflexology is helping Dundee tots with teething, sleep, colic and more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Early Years

How baby reflexology is helping Dundee tots with teething, sleep, colic and more

New classes have started in Menzieshill Community Hub.

By Cheryl Peebles
Baby watching bubbles at baby reflexology class.
Four-month-old Jack Jamieson looks relaxed at baby reflexology class. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

For tots like Jack Jamieson and Louie Geddes teething can be a real pain – but baby reflexology is easing their troubles.

They both attend new classes in Dundee which are teaching their parents how to use the complementary health therapy with them.

And as their mums have been learning, reflexology is reckoned to have lots of benefits from alleviating colic, trapped wind and blocked noses to promoting quality sleep, muscle strength and security.

Baby being given reflexology by mum.
Three-month-old Louie Geddes has his feet massaged by mum Nicole Davidson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Three-month-old Louie and four-month-old Jack were relaxed and looked like they were thoroughly enjoying the therapy when we visited their class at Menzieshill Community Hub to find out more.

Louie and his mum Nicole, 27, only started the classes in April but are already reaping the rewards.

Nicole said: “He has started teething so the different parts of the foot are linked to that and it has really helped him.”

Mum-of-two Nicole has made baby reflexology part of Louie’s routine at home in the city centre and said: “It helps him relax before bed and we really enjoy it.”

Watch: Baby reflexology in action

Class leader is Alison Blake, a Leisure and Culture Dundee physical activities coordinator who is trained in baby reflexology, yoga and massage.

During the previous two classes she led she said all of the babies fell asleep half way through!

Class leader Alison Blake with her demonstration ‘baby’. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

She said: “They all seem to enjoy it; they have lain and had their feet rubbed and been quite chilled.

“Parents said they found it great and that they could relax too.”

Explaining the benefits of baby reflexology, she said: “It’s a great tool for mums to have to cure small ailments like teething, digestive problems and skin disorders and help sleep and just the development of the baby.”

While adult reflexology can be quite uncomfortable, with varying degrees of pressure applied, baby reflexology is gentle, Alison said.

Jack Jamieson looks relaxed during baby reflexology class. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“We are working with the body, we are not putting as much pressure on the feet.

“The babies don’t have anything wrong with them, whereas an adult maybe would.”

Alison teaches parents where and how to press and massage areas of their babies’ feet to help different parts of the body.

She said: “Your body is in 10 zones, five in each foot.

“The right side of the body mirrors the right foot and the left, the left foot.

Baby reflexology points

How parts of the feet correspond with areas of the body in baby reflexology. Image: DC Thomson.

“There are between 7,000 and 7,200 nerve endings in your feet and all of that corresponds to an area of the body.

“Your toes for instance are your jaws and your teeth, sinuses, head.

“The outside of the foot, that’s your spine.

“Starting at the bottom of your feet you are working up your body as you come up your feet.”

Baby reflexology has been added to a range of classes at Menzieshill Community Hub, including baby massage, baby gym time and Oh Baby! Fitness.

Bookings are open for a new block of classes starting May 22.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Four-month-old Jack Jamieson looks relaxed at baby reflexology class. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Inside 700ft cruise ship set to dock in Dundee – and when to see…
2
Four-month-old Jack Jamieson looks relaxed at baby reflexology class. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
5
3
Four-month-old Jack Jamieson looks relaxed at baby reflexology class. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
3
4
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
5
Four-month-old Jack Jamieson looks relaxed at baby reflexology class. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
6
Four-month-old Jack Jamieson looks relaxed at baby reflexology class. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house
7
General view of Dundee East delivery office
Royal Mail apologises over more post delays in east of Dundee
8
The View singer Kyle Falconer seeming to throw a punch at fellow band member Kieran Webster. Image: The Window Co/Twitter
The View break silence over ‘brotherly bust-up’ after Kyle Falconer attack
9
Four-month-old Jack Jamieson looks relaxed at baby reflexology class. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
7
10
Four-month-old Jack Jamieson looks relaxed at baby reflexology class. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]