What do you think are the best dogs for families?

By Cheryl Peebles
October 3 2021, 9.00am
Perthshire dog trainer Corinne Kennedy with her Labrador puppy Magic.

We recently reported the top 10 breeds for those with children, as recommended by the American Kennel Club.

Labradors were the favourite, followed by bulldogs, golden retrievers and beagles.

But many of you will have your own recommendations – and we’re keen to hear what you think are the best dogs for families and to share snaps of your beloved pooches with the brood.

On our social media channels, some of those who read our report on recommended breeds responded with their favourites.

Your favourite family-friendly dog breeds

These included the Jack Russell, English setter, Boston terrier and cockapoo, the popular cocker spaniel and poodle crossbreed.

Others said huskies, Samoyeds, Bernese mountain dogs, German shepherds and Staffordshire bull terriers were great with kids.

We’d like to compile our own top 10, as recommended by our readers, and to share some of your photographs of your dogs with the family.

To tell us your favourite breed for families email schoolsandfamily@thecourier.co.uk or respond to our Facebook post. If you send us a picture, don’t forget to tell us your family name, your dog’s name and where you’re from.

To recap, here are the top 10 dog breeds considered best with children by the American Kennel Club.

1. Labrador retriever

2. Bulldog

3. Golden retriever

4. Beagle

5. Pug

6. Irish setter

7. Brussels griffon

8. Newfoundland

9. French bulldog

10. Collie

Beagle with a young child - the breed is considered one of the best dogs for families by the American Kennel Club
Beagles were fourth on the American Kennel Club’s list of the best dog breeds for families. Do you agree?

