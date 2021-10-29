Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education Schools

Dundee teachers still waiting for £400 payment for work on this year’s ‘exams’

By Laura Devlin
October 29 2021, 1.00pm
A union leader has criticised the "bureaucracy" of the Scottish Government.

A union leader has criticised the “bureaucracy” of the Scottish Government after it was revealed teachers in Dundee are still waiting on a £400 payment promised for the extra workload of this year’s pupil assessments.

In February the Scottish Government announced a one off payment of £400 for teachers and lecturers involved in awarding national qualifications this year.

They payment was designed to recognise the “additional workload” related to the alternative certification model, which involved assessments being set, marked and moderated by teachers rather than the SQA.

Despite the fee being announced eight months ago, teachers in Dundee are yet to see it in their pay packet.

Teachers in other council areas, including Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife, have already received their payment.

Dundee EIS secretary David Baxter said: “We’re not that impressed by the Scottish Government. There’s a lot of teachers thinking why are we not getting paid (this fee).

“Everything has been done on time and in good faith and red tape essentially holds up these payments but why is that?”

“The criticism lies with the bureaucracy of the Scottish Government for holding this money up.”

“Lack of communication from government”

The deadline for applications for the payment was September 30 and it’s understood Dundee City Council submitted theirs on time.

David said: “It’s frustrating because there are a lot of disappointed teachers who got promises from the Scottish Government.

“I think the difficulty is the lack of communication from the government. Why have other council areas got their money before?”

Michael Marra, MSP for the North East Scotland constituency, was also critical of the payment delay, labelling it “completely unacceptable”.

Michael Marra

He said: “I can see no good reason why it has taken months to make the long-promised payment.

“Teachers bailed out the shambolic SQA last year and worked incredibly hard to deliver a system of qualifications for our young people.

“They did so in the most challenging of personal circumstances. The sum of cash promised does not touch the sides of the real effort put in.”

Teachers will be paid “as soon as possible”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “It is the intention to pay the £400 to teachers as soon as possible and we are currently talking to Scottish Government about this.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “Officials are working to process and finalise funding letters as quickly as possible for claims for the £400 additional payment to teachers.

“We are aware that some local authorities have decided to make these payments to their teachers prior to receiving the payment from Scottish Government, while others are awaiting the funds before doing so.”

Exam reform Scotland: What’s happening to develop a new qualification system and when

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]