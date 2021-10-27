Exam reform Scotland: What’s happening to develop a new qualification system and when

An error occurred. Please try again.

Exams are to be reformed but are likely to stay in an overhaul of Scotland’s assessment system.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville set out the next steps for educational reform on Wednesday, as the Scottish Government implements recommendations from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

However, the current system of exams for National 5s, Highers and Advanced will remain until at least 2024, and it was stressed that next year’s exams will be unaffected by the review.

Professor Louise Hayward of Glasgow University will lead a group to engage with stakeholders, starting in the new year.

When and how?

Here are some other key dates in the timeline for reform:

November 2021 to February 2022 – Work will be undertaken to develop principles for assessment and qualifications to strike a better balance of depth and breadth of learning.

February 2022 to August 2022 – Recommendations will be developed to better adapt senior phase education (S4 to S6) with the Curriculum for Excellence used throughout pupils’ schooling.

September 2022 to August 2024 – Detailed plans will be developed for

design, development and delivery of new qualifications.

Presently, S4, S5 and S6 pupils sit a diet of exams during May each year, after prelim exams and assessments in class which also count towards their final grades.

Exams were cancelled this year and last due to the pandemic, and the disruption led to renewed debate about the future of assessment.

Publication of the OECD review of Scotland’s Curriculum of Excellence also prompted the announcement in August that the Scottish Qualifications Authority is to be scrapped and Education Scotland lose its inspection role.

The think tank’s review recommended that senior phase education should be better aligned with the curriculum.