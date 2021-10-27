Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Exam reform Scotland: What’s happening to develop a new qualification system and when

By Cheryl Peebles
October 27 2021, 5.32pm Updated: October 27 2021, 5.33pm
Exams look set to stay but how pupils are assessed will change.

Exams are to be reformed but are likely to stay in an overhaul of Scotland’s assessment system.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville set out the next steps for educational reform on Wednesday, as the Scottish Government implements recommendations from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

However, the current system of exams for National 5s, Highers and Advanced will remain until at least 2024, and it was stressed that next year’s exams will be unaffected by the review.

Professor Louise Hayward of Glasgow University will lead a group to engage with stakeholders, starting in the new year.

When and how?

Here are some other key dates in the timeline for reform:

  • November 2021 to February 2022 – Work will be undertaken to develop principles for assessment and qualifications to strike a better balance of depth and breadth of learning.
  • February 2022 to August 2022 –  Recommendations will be developed to better adapt senior phase education (S4 to S6) with the Curriculum for Excellence used throughout pupils’ schooling.
  • September 2022 to August 2024 – Detailed plans will be developed for
    design, development and delivery of new qualifications.

Presently, S4, S5 and S6 pupils sit a diet of exams during May each year, after prelim exams and assessments in class which also count towards their final grades.

Exams were cancelled this year and last due to the pandemic, and the disruption led to renewed debate about the future of assessment.

Publication of the OECD review of Scotland’s Curriculum of Excellence also prompted the announcement in August that the Scottish Qualifications Authority is to be scrapped and Education Scotland lose its inspection role.

The think tank’s review recommended that senior phase education should be better aligned with the curriculum.

Exams in Scotland to be reformed, but not scrapped, Education Secretary says

