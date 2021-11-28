How to send letters to Santa – and get letters from him!

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sending letters to Santa Claus up the chimney is a dying tradition.

But your children can still send their wishlists direct to Father Christmas via Royal Mail – and get a reply!

Royal Mail will deliver your children’s letters all the way to Reindeerland grotto for the price of a first class stamp and when you use the service, Santa will write back to them.

However, to ensure a reply from Saint Nick on time their letters need to be sent by Friday, December 10.

Letters should be in envelopes with first class stamps addressed to:

Santa/Father Christmas

Santa’s Grotto

Reindeerland

XM4 5HQ

Make sure your child’s letter includes their full name and address and put your return address on the back of the envelope so Santa can write back. He aims to reply to all letters within 10 days.

Letters from Santa

You can also arrange for Santa to send your children letters through a number of other services online.

Children’s charity NSPCC can ensure kids get a personalised letter from Father Christmas in exchange for £5 which will support its Childline helpline.

You can also choose the design of their letter.

To ensure delivery before Christmas in the UK the deadline for online orders is December 14.

You can also arrange letters from the Santa through Lapland Letters for a fee.

Last orders are December 20 but letters can take between three and 10 days to arrive, so it’s recommended you book early.

A Father Christmas video

If your child prefers to see and hear their message you can get Santa to make a video especially for them.

Portable North Pole can send personalised videos including photographs of your little darlings which you can upload to the website.

There are both free and more elaborate paid-for versions.

Up the chimney

If you do have an open fire at home and want to be traditional, a windy night is best for sending letters up the chimney.

Take care in setting light to the edge of the letter – just a single sheet, no envelope – and letting it fly up the lum.

A good breeze outside will ensure it whooshes up and gets to Santa.