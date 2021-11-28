Library worker fined for Ninewells rampage

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee council worker has been fined for going on a furious rampage at Ninewells.

Ian Barker shouted abuse at hospital staff, smashed a fire alarm and left a trail of blood in an acute unit.

Barker, 52 flew into a rage after a doctor informed him that he was being discharged from hospital, believing the medical staff to be wrong in their assessment.

The library worker had been admitted to hospital after falling ill the day before.

He began shouting at staff in a threatening manner, before striking a fire alarm, and bloodying the floor.

Barker, of Pitkerro Road, Dundee, appeared in Dundee Sheriff Court before Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC and pled guilty to the offence.

Anger management recommendation

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson told the court how Barker had acted on the day of January 4, 2020.

“He was told he would be going home and to seek out anger management therapy.

“At 9.50, he approached witnesses and shouted at them.

“Witnesses saw him punch the fire alarm ten times.”

The pummelling left Barker with a minor cut on his hand.

He walked into an acute unit, leaving a trail of blood behind him and shouted: “What the f**k are you looking at” at terrified onlookers.

Police attended and Barker told them, “I am guilty” when being arrested.

‘Out of character’

Defending solicitor David Duncan told the court the outburst was unusual for Barker.

“He has never been in trouble before – he was obviously in hospital for legitimate reasons.

“He is at a loss as to why he reacted that way.”

Barker admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

Sheriff Drummond acknowledged the incident was “out of character” for the library worker and imposed a £320 fine.