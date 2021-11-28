Kevin Thomson welcomes back ‘wonderful talent’ Jamie Barjonas as Kelty Hearts boss reveals ‘that smile’ from ex Rangers kid

An error occurred. Please try again.

Kevin Thomson has welcomed back ‘wonderful’ Kelty Hearts playmaker Jamie Barjonas following five weeks on the sidelines.

Barjonas, 22, was in the form of his career prior to suffering a fractured wrist against Buckie Thistle in October.

The former Rangers youngster underwent surgery to cure the issue and, while a little discomfort persists, he was able to take a place on the bench against Montrose on Saturday.

Barjonas even entered the fray as a late substitute in the Scottish Cup stalemate — a cathartic moment for a player desperate to return to action.

“Jamie is a wonderful talent and someone we love to bits at Kelty,” Thomson told Courier Sport.

“But we need to look after him.

“He gives me that wee smile when he wants to get back involved! He is clearly chomping at the bit to be playing again.

“His availability is music to my ears. At the same time, the nature of the injury means he needs the confidence to get back in the groove with full contact stuff.

“I’m here to support him and I can’t wait for him to be back up to full speed as soon as possible.”

While Kelty were able to call upon Barjonas, they were without Aberdeen loan stars Connor Barron and Kieran Ngwenya, both of whom have been excellent since their arrival at New Central Park.

“That was Aberdeen’s request,” noted Thomson. “Stephen Glass didn’t want them cup-tied.

“With Tam O’Ware out (hamstring knock, and a doubt for next weekend), we could have done with the extra bodies.

“But that’s just the situation. We are massively grateful to Aberdeen for the opportunity to look after those young players. We totally respect the decision.”

Iron curtain

Belying the absence of key defenders O’Ware and Ngwenya, Kelty extended their run of successive clean sheets to four matches, while they are unbeaten in 17 games in all competitions.

However, the Fifers had goalkeeper Darren Jamieson to thank for wonderful saves to deny Terry Masson, Cammy Ballantye and Christian Antoniazzi.

On an afternoon which saw both stoppers put on a clinic, Montrose’s Aaron Lennox also produced super blocks to thwart Joe Cardle and Alfredo Agyeman.

“Overall, a draw is about right,” added Thomson. “Both teams had chances here and there, without carving out really clear-cut opportunities.

“It felt to me like it would be a toss of a coin or a wee bit of brilliance to decide it.

“I expect exactly the same next week.”

Montrose host Kelty in the replay next Saturday, by which point both sides will know who they could face in the fourth round.