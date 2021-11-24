Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Why Montrose ace Andrew Steeves eyes ‘dream’ Scottish Cup tie at Celtic – if Mighty Mo conquer Kelty Hearts

By Scott Lorimer
November 24 2021, 12.10pm
The Montrose players are 'excited' to start their Scottish Cup run - with Andrew Steeves desperate to draw a certain team away in the fourth round.
The magic of the Scottish Cup is alive and well amongst the Montrose squad as the League One side get set for their 2021 campaign.

Mighty Mo ace Andrew Steeves says his side are “excited” by the prospect of a decent run – should they overcome League Two leaders Kelty Hearts at Links Park.

While the left-back insists he and his team-mates are focused on this weekend’s clash, he has revealed a personal ambition.

‘Dream tie’

The 27-year-old would love to conquer the Fife side, then be drawn away to Celtic.

From his time as a St Johnstone youth, then at Forfar and now at the Gable Endies, he has managed to tick every Scottish ground off his list – apart from Parkhead.

Steeves told Courier Sport: “The official party line is we keep our feet on the ground and focus on beating Kelty, as that’s the task in front of us.

Andrew Steeves in action against Peterhead earlier in the season.
“But on a personal journey of mine, I’ve played at every stadium in Scotland, apart from Celtic Park. That’s my dream to get a Scottish Cup tie there.

“But we are just really excited to hopefully progress.

“The fact that you’re in the Scottish Cup and you have the chance to progress through the rounds and hopefully get a big tie later on is motivation enough that you should be really excited to go and play in any tie.”

Tough tie ahead

In order to line up a potential tie with Ange Postecoglou’s side – or any other team – in the fourth round, Steeves is well aware of the challenge they face in runaway League Two leaders Kelty.

And despite being in the league above, he is certain his side will have their work cut out on Saturday.

“Regardless of the leagues, you just have to look at their starting 11,” he said.

“It’s filled with quality that have played at the top level in Scotland, but some players have also played down in England,” he said.

Kelty Hearts are runaway leaders in League Two.
“You look at Higginbotham, Cardle, Austin, I know he’s injured but Barjonas, these players have all played at top, top levels. You just have to look at their players and understand how tough a task it’s going to be.”

Regardless of the opposition, the Montrose side is full of confidence from their league form, where they are three points off the top and are unbeaten in nine games.

“We’re very confident, regardless of any level of opposition from League One, League Two, even when we’ve face Championship teams, we’ve competed against these teams for a number of years now and been at the top level of League One.

“We are now an established top five team in League One over the last five years. We’re confident no matter who we play.”

