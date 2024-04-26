On This Day in 2021 – England great Fara Williams reveals retirement plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On This Day in 2021 – England great Fara Williams reveals retirement plans

By Press Association
England’s most capped player Fara Williams announced she would retire at the end of the season on this day in 2021 (John Walton/PA)
England’s most capped player Fara Williams announced she would retire at the end of the season on this day in 2021 (John Walton/PA)

England’s record caps holder Fara Williams announced she would retire at the end of the season on this day in 2021.

The midfielder, who had been with Reading since 2017, made 172 appearances for her country and played at three World Cups.

In a career spanning nearly two decades, Williams helped the Lionesses finish third at the 2015 World Cup and as runners-up at Euro 2009.

Fara Williams
Fara Williams made 172 appearances for England (Adam Davy/PA)

She also played for Great Britain during the London 2012 Olympics and her honours at club level included winning two Women’s Super League titles with Liverpool and the FA Cup with both Everton and Arsenal.

In a statement posted on social media, Williams, then 37, wrote: “After much consideration and despite offers to remain within the game, I have made the difficult decision to retire from professional football at the end of the season.

“It has been a pleasure and a privilege to have had a career of more than 20 years within the women’s game, with some incredible highs.

“Playing football is all I have ever known, but I am excited for the next chapter in my life. I look forward to remaining within the game, pursuing opportunities within the media and continuing my coaching badges.”

Weeks before announcing her retirement, Williams revealed she had been diagnosed with a kidney condition, nephrotic syndrome, in 2020 and admitted the illness had played a key role in her decision.

She told talkSPORT 2’s Women’s Football Weekly programme: “I didn’t want the illness to defeat me though, so I tried to fight on with the illness and try and play, and I didn’t feel ready to finish before I got the illness.

“I think it’s played a massive part in my decision in terms of considering my health, so I just think now is probably for me the right time to hang the boots up and see what’s out there for me next.”

Williams, who received an MBE in the 2016 New Year Honours for services to women’s football and charity, has worked in the media as a pundit since retiring from the game.