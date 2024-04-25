Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez to miss rest of season after groin surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez to miss rest of season after groin surgery

By Press Association
Enzo Fernandez will miss the remained of Chelsea’s season after undergoing groin surgery (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Enzo Fernandez will miss the remainder of Chelsea’s season after undergoing surgery on a groin problem on Thursday.

The Argentina midfielder has been suffering for several weeks with a hernia and gave a largely ineffectual performance during his team’s chastening 5-0 defeat to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Tuesday.

Mauricio Pochettino has suffered from an ongoing injury crisis this season with a list of absentees that has rarely dropped below seven first-team names.

At times he has had as many as 12 players unavailable, and despite the more than £1billion that has been spent since co-owner Todd Boehly took charge almost two years ago – including a then-British record £106million to sign Fernandez from Benfica in January 2023 – Chelsea have rarely looked convincing.

The thrashing by Arsenal followed Saturday’s 1-0 FA Cup semi-final loss to Manchester City and pressure is growing on Pochettino, who was appointed in July, to turn things around, with some reports suggesting his future could hinge on the club qualifying for Europe this season.

That would require at least a top-seven league finish, though depending on other factors sixth place could be necessary.

Fernandez has made 28 league appearances this term, scoring three goals, and his absence for the final six games leaves Pochettino seeking a replacement to play alongside £115m signing Moises Caicedo at the base of Chelsea’s midfield.