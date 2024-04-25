Luke Littler silences hostile crowd with Premier League victory in Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Luke Littler silences hostile crowd with Premier League victory in Liverpool

By Press Association
Luke Littler gave the Liverpool crowd as good as he got (Peter Byrne/PA)
Luke Littler gave the Liverpool crowd as good as he got (Peter Byrne/PA)

Luke Littler shut the boo boys up in style after claiming a sweet Premier League victory in Liverpool.

The 17-year-old was on the receiving end of jeers at the M&S Bank Arena, but turned them into cheers as he hammered Rob Cross 6-2 in the final, where the hostile crowd could not help but watch in admiration.

The 17-year-old has been a fans’ favourite since bursting onto the scene at the World Championship over Christmas but his antics on social media have not been well received on Merseyside.

Littler is an avid Manchester United fan and has enjoyed goading bitter rivals Liverpool in recent weeks as their quadruple hopes have crumbled.

Despite coming from nearby Warrington, he was jeered onto stage in unprecedented scenes, but took it in good spirit, reminding fans of the score in Wednesday night’s Merseyside derby ahead of his quarter-final win over Gerwyn Price.

Littler, whose showmanship has increased as he gets used to life in the spotlight, was engaging with fans during his semi-final against Nathan Aspinall and that seemed to inspire him as he won four legs in a row to turn a 5-2 deficit into a 6-5 win, surviving five match darts.

By the time of his final against Cross the crowd had simmered down, perhaps watching in awe of a brilliant performance.

Littler won his third Premier League night of the season
Littler won his third Premier League night of the season (Peter Byrne/PA)

He broke in the opening leg with a 111 checkout and did not look back, sprinting to an emphatic success, with an incredible 105 average.

Victory – his fifth weekly in in 13 nights – sends Littler back to the top of the Premier League table and puts him on the brink of securing his place at the four-man play-offs at the O2 in London and he could not have chosen a better place to do it.

“I knew what was coming this week, I was building up to it, I always engage with the crowd and in the semi-final I was playing with complete freedom,” he said.

“I just felt comfortable, I knew what was coming, I was glad to win.

“I was expecting the worst. It was a bit bad but I didn’t help myself, but I stayed calm and won all of my games.

“It is just banter, I knew what I got myself into and I knew what was going to happen. I knew it would be totally different, I was just happy tonight.

“I think I won!”