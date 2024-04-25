Baby boy airlifted from NHS hospital to Rome for life-saving treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Baby boy airlifted from NHS hospital to Rome for life-saving treatment

By Press Association
The one-month-old was transferred from the Bristol Royal hospital (Ben Birchall/PA)
A one-month-old boy has been airlifted from an NHS hospital to Rome to undergo life-saving surgery.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni personally intervened so the child could travel, it has been reported.

Photos of the transfer show an Italian ambulance on board a military cargo plane, reported to have been sent to collect the boy from Bristol Royal Hospital for Children.

The child suffers from a congenital heart condition and his parents said doctors told them crucial treatment was not available in this country, The Times reported.

When medics saw plans for the transfer and treatment, hospital staff agreed to allow the boy to be moved.

A lawyer representing the youngster’s family thanked “all those who worked hard to transfer the little [boy]”, a translation of a post on his X account said.

“A big thank you from the family to all those who worked hard to transfer the little [boy], less than a month old, from the United Kingdom to Rome,” said Simone Pillon.

“Italians are like that: they love life,” he added.

The Bristol Royal Hospital has been approached for comment.

The baby’s Italian father told The Times: “My wife and I are very happy and relieved… [Meloni and the Italian authorities] actively took action to make the transfer of our son possible.”

The father also thanked the British medical team “for smoothly authorising and supporting us and our son through this process”.

The boy was transferred to the Bambino Gesu hospital, which is controlled by the Vatican, the newspaper reported.

The same hospital offered to treat a British baby girl with a rare mitochondrial disease last year.

Eight-month-old Indi Gregory was at the centre of a legal fight before her life-support treatment was withdrawn and she died at a hospice.

Her parents Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth lost legal bids in the High Court and Court of Appeal for specialists to keep treating her.

The couple also failed in a bid to transfer Indi to the Rome hospital for specialist treatment, with the Italian government later offering to pay for Indi’s funeral.