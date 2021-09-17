Kieran Ngwenya: Kelty Hearts swoop for highly-rated Aberdeen kid – as striker departs

Kelty Hearts have signed Aberdeen youngster Kieran Ngwenya on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

The 18-year-old left-back has already made two senior appearances for the Dons and spent the final two months of last term on loan at Cove Rangers.

Although he hails from Edinburgh, Ngwenya is a full internationalist with Malawi – the nation of his father’s birth – making his debut in a 2–0 friendly defeat against Tanzania last July.

Pittodrie chiefs have high hopes for Ngwenya and expect him to thrive at the League Two leaders as the Maroon Machine eye a second successive promotion.

NGWENYA SIGNS ON LOAN! ⚽️ We're pleased to announce the loan signing of young talented defender Kieran Ngwenya on a season long loan from @AberdeenFC The Mawali International joins the squad in preparation for this Saturdays upcoming game!

He will go straight into Kevin Thomson’s Kelty squad to face Albion Rovers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, striker Cammy Russell has joined Lowland League outfit Spartans on a permanent deal after failing to cement a first-team berth at New Central Park this term.