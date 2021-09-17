Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kieran Ngwenya: Kelty Hearts swoop for highly-rated Aberdeen kid – as striker departs

By Alan Temple
September 17 2021, 1.01pm
Prospect: Kieran Ngwenya

Kelty Hearts have signed Aberdeen youngster Kieran Ngwenya on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

The 18-year-old left-back has already made two senior appearances for the Dons and spent the final two months of last term on loan at Cove Rangers.

Although he hails from Edinburgh, Ngwenya is a full internationalist with Malawi – the nation of his father’s birth – making his debut in a 2–0 friendly defeat against Tanzania last July.

Pittodrie chiefs have high hopes for Ngwenya and expect him to thrive at the League Two leaders as the Maroon Machine eye a second successive promotion.

He will go straight into Kevin Thomson’s Kelty squad to face Albion Rovers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, striker Cammy Russell has joined Lowland League outfit Spartans on a permanent deal after failing to cement a first-team berth at New Central Park this term.

