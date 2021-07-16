Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Entertainment

Travelling Shakespeare troupe woos Angus audiences with Glamis Castle performance of Romeo and Juliet

By Rebecca Baird
July 16 2021, 12.00pm
The Three Inch Fools at Glamis Castle. Pictures: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Glamis Castle visitors can expected to be wooed this summer, thanks to the aptly-named Three Inch Fools.

The travelling Shakespearean theatre company, named after the Bard’s expression for “an admirable person”, brought their Romeo and Juliet production to Glamis Castle this week for a night of passion, poison – and audience participation!

And if you missed them, fear not – it’s been a long lockdown, and they’re coming back around, with their rendition of Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor and a new non-Shakespearean run of Robin Hood.

“This is my first time in Glamis, and it’s the first time I’ve really got to explore Scotland so far,” said company member William Shackleton. “It’s absolutely beautiful.

“It’s been such a lovely opportunity to perform in such gorgeous settings.”

Three Inch Fools performed Romeo and Juliet in the grounds of Glamis Castle. Picture: Gareth Jennings.

Indeed, the grand castle and sweeping gardens on a (mid)summer’s night provided the perfect backdrop to watch one of Shakespeare’s most renowned tragedies unfold.

“We’re excited to be hosting a series of open-air performances from the Three Inch Fools this summer,” said Helen Buchanan, general manager of Glamis Castle.

No “fools of fortune”: Edward Kaye, Dominic Blackwood, Isabella Hayward, William Shackleton and Hazel Monaghan at Glamis Castle. Picture: Gareth Jennings.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to enjoy their musical take on popular Shakespeare plays while also experiencing the dramatic setting of Glamis Castle and Gardens.”

And the Fools’ simple wooden stage, with two smaller platforms all joined with minimalist string lights, contrasted delightfully with the grandeur of the surroundings.

Shaking up Shakespeare

With the (socially-distanced) audience hunkered down on picnic blankets and in camping chairs dotted around the stage, the atmosphere was festive. And the Tipsy Duck catering van helped ensure spirits remained high throughout the evening!

But of course, the main event was the play itself, and the Three Inch Fools did not disappoint.

The troupe provided a spectacle that kept the spirit of Shakespeare firmly at its heart, but brought a vitality and energy that cast off any preconceived notions of stuffiness around the Bard.

The Montagues and the Capulets come to blows! Actors Dominic Blackwood, left, and Edward Kaye.  Picture: Gareth Jennings.

“In a way,” actor Hazel Monaghan explained, “what we’re doing is very traditional. In  that we’re a touring group of travelling players, who add music to the plays, and fun, and take it into different communities.

“So in that sense, it’s very traditional. But it’s also very much not.”

“Yes!” jumps in Edward Kaye, with an excitement that comes through on stage. “I’d say what makes it non-traditional is both the multi-roling. It’s five of us playing at least three characters each.

“Also, the company’s love of audience participation or kind of ad-libbing with the audience.” (A particularly charming moment was had when Romeo picked out a young woman in the front row as the subject of his first love, Rosaline.)

William Shackleton in action as Mercutio, Romeo’s right-hand man. Picture: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

“And also,” Kaye added, “The music! All of us play music, and there’s loads of music in both shows.”

He’s not exaggerating. A capella harmonies (think Glee, but better) transition the players from scene to scene.

And the actors play guitar, violin, accordion and percussion live on stage to accompany the famous monologues – and add comic-book-like sound effects to the energetic battle scenes!

Class act

The multi-roling is choreographed seamlessly, with simple white costumes augmented  by coloured scarves (to signal rival Montagues and Capulets), jackets (for Romeo and Juliet) and literal different hats for the hilarious supporting characters of Juliet’s Nurse (Kaye), Lady Capulet and Friar Laurence (both Dominic Blackwood).

And the lead couple are played with unflinching sincerity by Monaghan (Romeo) and Isabella Hayward (Juliet), in a refreshingly modern inversion of the “men playing women” trope.

Monaghan made a compelling Romeo. Picture: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Even with the liveliness of the production, the tragedy of the star-crossed “lovers of fair Verona” still brought a tear to the eye.

It’s well worth bringing a picnic and a blanket, and seeing for yourself.

To catch the Fools at Glamis Castle, or for information on their  “Riotous Summer of Theatre” productions across the UK, visit their website.

