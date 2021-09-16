Sir Elton John’s Aberdeen shows postponed to 2023 as star undergoes surgery

Sir Elton John’s Aberdeen shows in December have been postponed until 2023 as the music superstar undergoes surgery for hip problems after a fall.

His two nights at P&J Live will now take place on Tuesday June 13 and Thursday June 15 after the entire Farewell Yellow Brick Road UK and European tour was rescheduled.

Sir Elton said: “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I am forced to reschedule the 2021 dates of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Europe and the UK to 2023.”

He said he fell awkwardly on a hard surface at the end of his summer break and had been in considerable and worsening pain and discomfort in his hip since, despite intensive physio and specialist treatment.

“I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications,” he said.

Show will be worth the wait says Sir Elton

“I know how patient my incredible fans have been since Covid halted touring last year, and it breaks my heart to keep you waiting any longer. I completely feel your frustrations after the year we’ve had. I promise you this – the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait.”

Sir Elton had been due to play P&J Live on December 9 and 10 this year.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing said: “Although we know Elton’s loyal fans will be very disappointed to see Elton’s tour dates move, we are sure they will join in wishing him a speedy recovery.

“We know that when he does take the stage in 2023, it will be absolutely worth the wait and his fans will experience a show that will be nothing short of spectacular.”

This is the second time Sir Elton’s farewell gigs for his Aberdeen fans – with 10,000 people expected on both nights – have been rescheduled.

He was originally due to play the venue on November 20 and 21 last year, but the dates were postponed due to the coronavirus to this December 9 and 10.

This will be Sir Elton John’s final tour

Tickets for the 2021 dates will remain valid for the rescheduled shows.

Sir Elton’s worldwide tour consists of more than 300 shows across five continents, hitting North America, Europe, Asia, South America and Australasia.

The stage production will take his fans on a musical and highly visual journey spanning a 50-year career of hits. It is to be his final tour.

Sir Elton last played in Aberdeen in 2015 at Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre’s specially built outdoor arena, where he delighted fans by playing Scotland The Brave.

He also performed a string of familiar classics for the 14,000-strong crowd including I’m Still Standing, Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting), Rocket Man, I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues and Your Song.

In 1972, he played in Aberdeen for the first time, at the Music Hall. He has been back since then, but the gig in 2015 was his first in the Granite City since 26,000 fans packed Pittodrie Stadium in 2004.

