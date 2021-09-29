Wizard of Oz panto starring Matt Baker is heading for Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Countryfile presenter Matt Baker and Chaser Jenny Ryan will follow the Yellow Brick Road to Aberdeen’s P&J Live when they perform in the Wizard of Oz panto.

The brand-new spectacular Christmas show is set to lift the art of arena panto right over the rainbow as it arrives at the city venue on Friday December 17.

It will be performed on the world’s biggest panto stage – the equivalent of four London Palladiums – and two mobile stages that travel around the arena as the Yellow Brick Road unfolds in front of the audience.

Swapping farm for Emerald City

Countryfile and One Show star Matt Baker, who will play the Wizard, said: “This Christmas I’m swapping the green fields of Our Farm In The Dales for the Emerald City.

“I’ll be an acrobatic, laser wielding wizard and I might even bring the Children In Need Rickshaw along for the ride. It’s a show packed with spectacular entertainment and fun with a brilliant script and cast to boot.”

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, was excited to be able to bring a festive show to the city venue this year.

She said: “Everybody loves a panto at Christmas time and, with most of us having missed our regular Christmas visit to the theatre in 2020, we wanted to bring an extra special panto extravaganza to Aberdeen this year.

“With some fantastic famous faces and incredible sets, we can’t wait for the people of the north-east to immerse themselves in the wonderful world of Oz.”

TV quizzer to contend with a man with no brains

Jenny Ryan, who is best known as The Vixen on the hit show The Chase, will also star in the Wizard Of Oz The Arena Spectacular.

She said: “There are giant video screens with animated computer graphic backgrounds and an ice-covered Emerald City skating scene that is magical.

“With a 10m tall roof there is plenty of flying, with cirque stars as the crows and the witch actually flies on a broomstick around the arena. What’s also fun is that I am known as one of telly’s top TV quizzers, yet I have to contend with a man with no brains at all.”

Jenny refers to the Scarecrow played by new comedy star Jordan Conway.

Despite the pandemic, Jordan has worked non-stop every week since May, headlining his own show at Butlins, Blackpool’s Viva cabaret and theatre tours. Jordan is the only cast member who starred in all previous “World’s Biggest Panto” arena shows – Elf, Cinderella and Peter Pan.

He said: “I can’t wait to get started, nothing beats the sound of thousands of family members all laughing together.”

Charlie Quirke, who is known for his role as Travis in Birds of a Feather, will play the role of the Tin Man, bringing an eccentric mechanical twist to the role.

How to get tickets for Wizard of Oz

P&J Live’s venue pre-sale starts at 9am on Thursday September 30 and the general sale starts at 9am on Friday October 1.

For more information visit www.pandjlive.com

