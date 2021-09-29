Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Wizard of Oz panto starring Matt Baker is heading for Aberdeen’s P&J Live

By Danica Ollerova
September 29 2021, 9.00am

Countryfile presenter Matt Baker and Chaser Jenny Ryan will follow the Yellow Brick Road to Aberdeen’s P&J Live when they perform in the Wizard of Oz panto.

The brand-new spectacular Christmas show is set to lift the art of arena panto right over the rainbow as it arrives at the city venue on Friday December 17.

It will be performed on the world’s biggest panto stage – the equivalent of four London Palladiums – and two mobile stages that travel around the arena as the Yellow Brick Road unfolds in front of the audience.

Swapping farm for Emerald City

Countryfile and One Show star Matt Baker, who will play the Wizard, said: “This Christmas I’m swapping the green fields of Our Farm In The Dales for the Emerald City.

“I’ll be an acrobatic, laser wielding wizard and I might even bring the Children In Need Rickshaw along for the ride. It’s a show packed with spectacular entertainment and fun with a brilliant script and cast to boot.”

wizard of oz
Popular presenter Matt Baker will play the Wizard.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, was excited to be able to bring a festive show to the city venue this year.

She said: “Everybody loves a panto at Christmas time and, with most of us having missed our regular Christmas visit to the theatre in 2020, we wanted to bring an extra special panto extravaganza to Aberdeen this year.

“With some fantastic famous faces and incredible sets, we can’t wait for the people of the north-east to immerse themselves in the wonderful world of Oz.”

TV quizzer to contend with a man with no brains

Jenny Ryan, who is best known as The Vixen on the hit show The Chase, will also star in the Wizard Of Oz The Arena Spectacular.

She said: “There are giant video screens with animated computer graphic backgrounds and an ice-covered Emerald City skating scene that is magical.

Jenny Ryan, known as The Vixen from The Chase, cannot wait to star in the Wizard of Oz.

“With a 10m tall roof there is plenty of flying, with cirque stars as the crows and the witch actually flies on a broomstick around the arena. What’s also fun is that I am known as one of telly’s top TV quizzers, yet I have to contend with a man with no brains at all.”

Jenny refers to the Scarecrow played by new comedy star Jordan Conway.

Despite the pandemic, Jordan has worked non-stop every week since May, headlining his own show at Butlins, Blackpool’s Viva cabaret and theatre tours. Jordan is the only cast member who starred in all previous “World’s Biggest Panto” arena shows – Elf, Cinderella and Peter Pan.

He said: “I can’t wait to get started, nothing beats the sound of thousands of family members all laughing together.”

Jordan Conway will play the Scarecrow.

Charlie Quirke, who is known for his role as Travis in Birds of a Feather, will play the role of the Tin Man, bringing an eccentric mechanical twist to the role.

How to get tickets for Wizard of Oz

P&J Live’s venue pre-sale starts at 9am on Thursday September 30 and the general sale starts at 9am on Friday October 1.

For more information visit www.pandjlive.com

