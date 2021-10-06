Dundee piper Craig calling in the Cavalry for Hunter S Thompson gig

An error occurred. Please try again.

After being dubbed “the best bit” of the Courteneers set at TRNSMT last month, Dundee musician Craig Weir is all set to storm the Hunter S Thompson tomorrow with his Cabalistic Cavalry.

The indie-rock outfit, led by Gleadhraich frontman Craig, are playing their first gig in more than two years on October 7 at the poetically-named hometown pub – and they couldn’t be more excited.

“This is the first full band Cavalry show that we have played since March 2019,” says Craig. “So it’s been a long time since we’ve done it.”

The band’s latest EP, Reflections and Revelations, was written and recorded in lockdown, so bringing the record to life on stage has proven to be exciting – and challenging.

“It’s a funny one,” Craig explains. “I’d never actually heard the songs played live with a band until the rehearsals for this show.

“It’s been quite strange, but lovely to hear them. There’s been one or two bits and pieces that have been like: ‘Actually, how do we play this live?’

“I played almost everything on the record – and I can’t play more than one instrument at a time! So it’s been a bit of a process.

“But it’s all come together and it’s going to be a really cool show.”

Small army of local talent

The Cabalistic Cavalry has a flexible line-up, but for this show it’s Craig’s main co-conspirators: EP producer Ryan Shepherd on drums, and Gleadhraich member Ross White and Cavalry original Gregor Pratt on bass and guitar.

Joining them on stage will be Kit Storm on fiddle, and on keys, Dan Richardson, who also fronts support act Corde Du Roi.

“This will be Corde Du Roi’s first ever gig on Thursday, supporting us,” says Craig.

“I met them in the studio – they were rehearsing some material when I was in recording the EP. They’ve just signed to Rob Friedman’s record label, and they’re fantastic, really unique.”

Also supporting is Perth singer-songwriter Kate Harris, known for her upbeat acoustic tracks and charming banter.

As for what punters can expect, Craig promises a “musical journey” worthy of the venue.

“Poetry and words inspire me in a big way,” he says. “So the fact that the venue is called the Hunter S Thomson – it was a very conscious decision that we made to play there, because there’s that connection.

“It’ll ebb and flow between raucous high points and deep, meaningful, mellow…lows, if you want to call them lows!” he laughs.

“It’ll be great!

Tickets for Craig Weir and the Cabalistic Cavalry at the Hunter S Thompson on October 7 are still available here.