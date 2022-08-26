GIG GUIDE: Rockore returns to Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Courier Country’s revived festival season continues apace tomorrow as Fife gets in on the act with the return of Rockore.

Based at Lochore Meadows Country Park by Crosshill, the music extravaganza’s back after a three-year absence with a line-up that’s topped by Scottish hit-makers Wet Wet Wet – fresh from headlining last month’s Rewind Scotland at Scone Palace in Perth.

The sold-out one-day bash also features a set from ex-Stranglers legend Hugh Cornwell, whose latest solo album Moments Of Madness is slated for release on October 21.

A busy line-up

Nineties techno and happy hardcore specialists QFX, who hail from the Borders, also figure on a bill that’s otherwise stuffed with tribute bands, including Eagles homage Desperados, Solid Gold Abba and Magic Queen.

Fife noiseniks Aye Hobos, State Of Emergency and Moonlight Zoo are also playing, along with ska band Pork Pie.

Meanwhile, Dundee hopefuls Milhouse Collective and Plasmas share top billing at Beat Generator tonight.

It’s just £5 to see the fast-rising outfits at North Lindsay Street, with the added bonus of the presence of BBC Scotland at the gig, where they’ll be shooting live scenes for an upcoming feature film set in Dundee.

Anyone going along also qualifies for free entry to a reggae-themed after-show club night featuring rocksteady, funk and soul connoisseur Jack Leotsakou on the decks.

Beat G has alt-rock three-piece Red Vanilla on home turf next Friday, with support from recently formed shoegaze duo Cats Cradle and experimental noise rockers Portable Heads.

Live at Conroy’s Basement

Separately, Make-That-A-Take Records is bringing a triple whammy of breaking outfits to Conroy’s Basement tomorrow night.

Dundee emo hardcore exponents Kaddish are set to be joined by Glasgow-based screamo outfit Catslash, who’ll be making their live debut in this part of the country, and another hometown emo offering in the shape of Knives Chau Fan Club.

It’s £6 for advance tickets or £8 on the night, with the doors at Meadowside opening at 8pm.

For its part, Church has live tribute bands paying homage to a brace of rock’s biggest-ever bands tomorrow.

Described on the Ward Road venue’s website as a “one-stop pop-up event”, the gig promises to feature sets from leading Queen and Fleetwood Mac tribute bands.

Adore Delano at Church

Also at Church, there’s an appearance from American electro-popster Adore Delano on Thursday.

The 32-year-old drag queen first made a name competing on the sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2014 and released a debut album Till Death Do Us Party later that year.

It was the first of four LPs from California-raised Delano – whose real name is Daniel Noriega – with the most recent being last year’s Dirty Laundry.

Also in Fife

Back to Fife, and there’s the big visit from Iron Maiden tribute Maiden Scotland at PJ Molloys tonight, with the Dunfermline venue welcoming Scott Gilbert, aka Toastie, for a free late show on Wednesday.

Over at Glenrothes, Beautiful South spin-off The South are at Rothes Halls next Friday.

Formed in 2009, the nine-piece includes former Paul Heaton cohorts Alison Wheeler and Gaz Birtles, who share vocal duties.

Staples of The South’s sets include the big hits A Little Time, Perfect 10, Rotterdam and Don’t Marry Her.

In Kirkcaldy, the weekend’s big show will see Alan Murrie present an evening of David Bowie songs at a full King’s Live Lounge tomorrow.

Further ahead, ex-Stone The Crows frontwoman Maggie Bell and her musical sidekick Dave Kelly’s show at the Green Hotel on September 26 has sold out, but tickets remain for the first of the duo’s back-to-back Kinross dates.

Lastly in this week’s round-up, Siouxsie Sioux soundalikes Lizzie And The Banshees play the Letham Club in Perth tonight, while there’s a free set from Ayrshire acoustic folk troubadour Lee McGilvray at Stirling’s Tolbooth cafe tomorrow afternoon.