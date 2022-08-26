GIG GUIDE: Rockore returns to Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

GIG GUIDE: Rockore returns to Fife

By Andrew Welsh
August 26 2022, 10.00am
Hugh Cornwell plays in Fife tomorrow after featuring at last month's Rewind Scotland.
Hugh Cornwell plays in Fife tomorrow after featuring at last month's Rewind Scotland.

Courier Country’s revived festival season continues apace tomorrow as Fife gets in on the act with the return of Rockore.

Based at Lochore Meadows Country Park by Crosshill, the music extravaganza’s back after a three-year absence with a line-up that’s topped by Scottish hit-makers Wet Wet Wet – fresh from headlining last month’s Rewind Scotland at Scone Palace in Perth.

The sold-out one-day bash also features a set from ex-Stranglers legend Hugh Cornwell, whose latest solo album Moments Of Madness is slated for release on October 21.

A busy line-up

Nineties techno and happy hardcore specialists QFX, who hail from the Borders, also figure on a bill that’s otherwise stuffed with tribute bands, including Eagles homage Desperados, Solid Gold Abba and Magic Queen.

Fife noiseniks Aye Hobos, State Of Emergency and Moonlight Zoo are also playing, along with ska band Pork Pie.

Meanwhile, Dundee hopefuls Milhouse Collective and Plasmas share top billing at Beat Generator tonight.

Dunfermline band Moonlight Zoo make the short trip to Rockore tomorrow.

It’s just £5 to see the fast-rising outfits at North Lindsay Street, with the added bonus of the presence of BBC Scotland at the gig, where they’ll be shooting live scenes for an upcoming feature film set in Dundee.

Anyone going along also qualifies for free entry to a reggae-themed after-show club night featuring rocksteady, funk and soul connoisseur Jack Leotsakou on the decks.

Beat G has alt-rock three-piece Red Vanilla on home turf next Friday, with support from recently formed shoegaze duo Cats Cradle and experimental noise rockers Portable Heads.

Dundee rockers Red Vanilla head the line-up at Beat Generator next Friday.

 

Live at Conroy’s Basement

Separately, Make-That-A-Take Records is bringing a triple whammy of breaking outfits to Conroy’s Basement tomorrow night.

Dundee emo hardcore exponents Kaddish are set to be joined by Glasgow-based screamo outfit Catslash, who’ll be making their live debut in this part of the country, and another hometown emo offering in the shape of Knives Chau Fan Club.

It’s £6 for advance tickets or £8 on the night, with the doors at Meadowside opening at 8pm.

For its part, Church has live tribute bands paying homage to a brace of rock’s biggest-ever bands tomorrow.

Described on the Ward Road venue’s website as a “one-stop pop-up event”, the gig promises to feature sets from leading Queen and Fleetwood Mac tribute bands.

Adore Delano at Church

Also at Church, there’s an appearance from American electro-popster Adore Delano on Thursday.

The 32-year-old drag queen first made a name competing on the sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2014 and released a debut album Till Death Do Us Party later that year.

It was the first of four LPs from California-raised Delano – whose real name is Daniel Noriega – with the most recent being last year’s Dirty Laundry.

Also in Fife

Back to Fife, and there’s the big visit from Iron Maiden tribute Maiden Scotland at PJ Molloys tonight, with the Dunfermline venue welcoming Scott Gilbert, aka Toastie, for a free late show on Wednesday.

Over at Glenrothes, Beautiful South spin-off The South are at Rothes Halls next Friday.

Formed in 2009, the nine-piece includes former Paul Heaton cohorts Alison Wheeler and Gaz Birtles, who share vocal duties.

Staples of The South’s sets include the big hits A Little Time, Perfect 10, Rotterdam and Don’t Marry Her.

In Kirkcaldy, the weekend’s big show will see Alan Murrie present an evening of David Bowie songs at a full King’s Live Lounge tomorrow.

Further ahead, ex-Stone The Crows frontwoman Maggie Bell and her musical sidekick Dave Kelly’s show at the Green Hotel on September 26 has sold out, but tickets remain for the first of the duo’s back-to-back Kinross dates.

Lastly in this week’s round-up, Siouxsie Sioux soundalikes Lizzie And The Banshees play the Letham Club in Perth tonight, while there’s a free set from Ayrshire acoustic folk troubadour Lee McGilvray at Stirling’s Tolbooth cafe tomorrow afternoon.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Since breaking through at Edinburgh in 2008 Sarah Millican has become one of the UK's leading stand-ups.
Sarah Millican is back with Bobby Dazzler
** FILE ** EDS NOTE CONTENT Police services prepare to take away the damaged car in the Pont d'Alma tunnel in Paris in which Diana, Princess of Wales, was traveling in this Sunday, Aug. 31, 1997 file photo. Defying royal wishes, a British television channel said Tuesday, June 5, 2007 it will show photographs taken immediately after the car crash that killed Princess Diana nearly 10 years ago. Diana's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, had protested that showing the images in a documentary scheduled to air Wednesday would be a "gross disrespect to their mother's memory" and "deeply distressing" to them. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
TV review: New Diana death documentary offered nothing new
A scene from Blood Brothers.
REVIEW: Blood Brothers is top class musical theatre
All kinds of games, for all ages, will feature at the Tabletop Scotland Games at Perth.
Tabletop Games back on the boards in Perth
Highland Games will be in full swing this weekend.
Two traditional Highland Games make a comeback
Post Thumbnail
How Billy Mackenzie made sure Dundee United were on song for landmark cup final
2
Tales of the Unexpected tells Dundee's old stories in brand new ways.
Dundee University archives exhibition uncovers city's Tales of the Unexpected
0
Post Thumbnail
Edinburgh Fringe review: Clever and crafty comedy from Glenn Moore
0
The Otherlands Frissonia stage at Scone Palace in Perth.
Otherlands to return in 2023 after success of new Perth festival
0
the Grease cast at The Friary
How does it feel when the curtain rises? Dundee Youth Music Theatre reveal the…
0

More from The Courier

Aidan Turner as Doctor Joe O’Loughlin.
Paul Whitelaw: A crime drama with depth in Aidan Turner's Suspect and the return…
Set to face Celtic: Eriksson
Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on…
0
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has a word with Luke McCowan as he limps off at Ayr United.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good…
0
Ian Nimmo White in 2013 with the poem he wrote in memory of the Tay Bridge Disaster
Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar…
That's it. Rab's never eating in a restaurant again. It's messy!
RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants
0