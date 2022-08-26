REVIEW: Blood Brothers is top class musical theatre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For someone brought up in the world of Rogers and Hammerstein and Rogers and Hart, I miss their classic musicals.

Today, there seems to be a biopic-cum-musical of almost everything under the sun, and when going to the theatre was an adventure it is, nowadays, a case of opting for one and hoping you’ll enjoy it.

Stood the test of time

One such musical that has stood the test of time since its opening in 1983 is Willy Russell’s Blood Brothers.

It’s a simple story-line, but a telling one and with Russell’s keen combination of pithy dialogue, compelling music and inspired lyrics creates a night of musical theatre that’s hard to beat.

He also treads the fine line between pathos and comedy, mixing the two with expert ease.

Small wonder it was christened the “Standing Ovation Musical”, only one of three to surpass 10,000 performances in London’s West End.

I’ve been a fan since day one, so when it came to Perth Concert Hall, I didn’t need much persuasion to make the short trip along the A90.

A who’s who of big names

The storyline hinges on three main characters, Mrs Johnstone and her twins, the blood brothers that gave the show its name.

Those who have played the role of Mrs Johnstone are a who’s who of theatrical greats, like Kiki Dee, Barbara Dickson and Lyn Paul, but Niki Colwell Evans can easily take her place in this star-studded line-up.

The essence of assurance is in every aspect of her performance.

It was a touch of “Blood Brothers revisited” for Richard Munday (Narrator) and Sean Jones (Mickey) but this was a happy and extremely impressive reunion for both.

Jones’ natural stage athleticism and comic timing made his role instantly likeable, the perfect foil for his twin brother Eddie, separated at birth, and played by Jay Worley.

A top class show

Like any professional troupe, the remaining cast multi-task, covering anything from milkman to policeman, helped by slick changes of scene and sumptuous staging.

Add to that a superb band, simple but effective set and excellent lighting you have all the ingredients of a top-class performance.

The musical numbers are as strong as any other musical but not as well-known or as popular as music from Cats, Phanton etc.

Only one really stands out, Tell Me It’s Not True, but others such as Marilyn Munro, Easy Terms and That Guy are right up there with the best.

This is one musical that is never updated, and this is a key to its success. It’s living and breathing 1980s Liverpool and the characterisations are as strong as ever.

There is a sad ending of course, but the drama, the tension and the emotional mix in the build-up was compelling and convincing.

The show runs until Saturday August 27, and if you haven’t yet experienced this marvellous musical, I strongly advise that you do.

