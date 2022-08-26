8 steps to building your dream home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Entertainment

8 steps to building your dream home

In partnership with Carriden Developments
August 26 2022, 11.24am
unique home built in the middle of a field
Building your custom home is a complicated and challenging task. But the rewards are well worth it.

It’s easy to snap up a property that’s already built and ready for you to move in. However, to build a custom home from the ground up can be daunting. But if you pull it off, it’s definitely worth it. You’ll have a place that’s constructed according to your specific needs and taste, a unique home that can’t be easily found listed in the market.

Where do you even start, you ask? We’ve broken it down for you so you can make your dream home a reality.

1. Consider the cost of custom building a home and set your budget

The cost to build a custom home can be expensive. You must consider many factors like your location, materials, labour, fees, and taxes. But if you make smart choices, it won’t be a drain on your finances. Consult professionals so you understand all the expenses involved. Remember to include a contingency fund (at least 10% of your overall budget) so you have something to dip into in case of any unexpected expense.

2. Arrange for financing

It’s great if money won’t be an issue for you. If not, you may need to borrow funds for your home project, so you have money to work with right from the get-go. Look for brokers who offer mortgage products. Depending on what you choose, you can have funds released in advance or after certain services have been rendered for you.

3. Determine the best location for you

light and airy interiors of a custom built home
Choosing a location is crucial to build a custom home. It’s also key in determining your floor plan.

Think about where you want to live. You’ll want to consider options close to where you work or where you want your children to go to school. If you can’t find something in the neighbourhood you like, investigate areas near your ideal location. Do your research so you’re aware if a plot of land is a flood risk, for example. Being familiar with the area will also help you come up with a reasonable offer.

4. Choose an architect

You’ll need an architect to design your dream home and provide a blueprint for building it. Choose someone who understands your requirements and your preferences while working within your budget.

5. Find a builder

high quality finishes used in custom home, including top-of-the-line kitchen
Carriden Developments uses excellent materials, including high-quality German kitchens.

There are package suppliers who can both design and build a custom home for you – an option that can save you some money. Find one that’s reputable and has ample experience like Carriden Developments, the building arm of the award-winning Carriden Homes. Carriden Developments uses excellent materials like real oak and high-quality German kitchens. It can even help you with your interiors!

6. Create a timeline

To build a custom home takes months, sometimes years! Prepare for possible delays that may be caused by issues like obtaining permits, inspections, supply shortages, or bad weather.

7. Stay on top of things

After you have assembled your dream team for your custom home project, that doesn’t mean you should already kick back and relax. Stay involved in the process to make sure everything is on plan, on time and on budget. It helps to regularly communicate with your contractors and track spending. It’s also best to write things down so you can document the progress that’s been done so far.

8. Move in and enjoy your new home!

custom home's backyard features spacious wooden deck and hot tub
Carriden Developments can help make your dream home features a reality, including a spacious deck and hot tub!

Once construction work is complete, it’s time to move into your new home! If you have a good builder, they’ll give you a series of walk-throughs before and after you settle in. You’d be surprised that even new homes have issues that need to be completed or fixed, like paint touch ups or door adjustments. When everything’s resolved, it’s time to take it all in and celebrate!

Start your dream home journey with Carriden Developments. Email Info@carridendevelopments.com.  

