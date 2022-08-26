8 steps to building your dream home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s easy to snap up a property that’s already built and ready for you to move in. However, to build a custom home from the ground up can be daunting. But if you pull it off, it’s definitely worth it. You’ll have a place that’s constructed according to your specific needs and taste, a unique home that can’t be easily found listed in the market.

Where do you even start, you ask? We’ve broken it down for you so you can make your dream home a reality.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

1. Consider the cost of custom building a home and set your budget

The cost to build a custom home can be expensive. You must consider many factors like your location, materials, labour, fees, and taxes. But if you make smart choices, it won’t be a drain on your finances. Consult professionals so you understand all the expenses involved. Remember to include a contingency fund (at least 10% of your overall budget) so you have something to dip into in case of any unexpected expense.

2. Arrange for financing

It’s great if money won’t be an issue for you. If not, you may need to borrow funds for your home project, so you have money to work with right from the get-go. Look for brokers who offer mortgage products. Depending on what you choose, you can have funds released in advance or after certain services have been rendered for you.

3. Determine the best location for you

Think about where you want to live. You’ll want to consider options close to where you work or where you want your children to go to school. If you can’t find something in the neighbourhood you like, investigate areas near your ideal location. Do your research so you’re aware if a plot of land is a flood risk, for example. Being familiar with the area will also help you come up with a reasonable offer.

4. Choose an architect

You’ll need an architect to design your dream home and provide a blueprint for building it. Choose someone who understands your requirements and your preferences while working within your budget.

5. Find a builder

There are package suppliers who can both design and build a custom home for you – an option that can save you some money. Find one that’s reputable and has ample experience like Carriden Developments, the building arm of the award-winning Carriden Homes. Carriden Developments uses excellent materials like real oak and high-quality German kitchens. It can even help you with your interiors!

6. Create a timeline

To build a custom home takes months, sometimes years! Prepare for possible delays that may be caused by issues like obtaining permits, inspections, supply shortages, or bad weather.

7. Stay on top of things

After you have assembled your dream team for your custom home project, that doesn’t mean you should already kick back and relax. Stay involved in the process to make sure everything is on plan, on time and on budget. It helps to regularly communicate with your contractors and track spending. It’s also best to write things down so you can document the progress that’s been done so far.

8. Move in and enjoy your new home!

Once construction work is complete, it’s time to move into your new home! If you have a good builder, they’ll give you a series of walk-throughs before and after you settle in. You’d be surprised that even new homes have issues that need to be completed or fixed, like paint touch ups or door adjustments. When everything’s resolved, it’s time to take it all in and celebrate!

Start your dream home journey with Carriden Developments. Email Info@carridendevelopments.com.