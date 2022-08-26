COURIER OPINION: Tayside’s striking workers got us through the pandemic – now give them better pay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One day into the local bin strikes and already Dundee’s principal thoroughfares are starting to look decidedly grotty.

As street bins start to overflow and householders wonder where on Earth to hold their domestic rubbish, those around the negotiating table seem to be getting further apart.

Yesterday the union Unite announced a further escalation of the general strikes threatening to bring Scotland to a rather stinky standstill.

With a cost-of-living crisis weighing heavily on household incomes, it is not difficult to understand why thousands of union members are downing tools en masse, as they seek an improved pay deal.

Now school janitorial staff, meal providers and others are joining the fight, meaning the disruption is set to grow. rather than reduce.

Ultimately, this summer of discontent is a problem on the doorsteps of the people with their hands on the purse strings – our political leaders.

Strikers provide invaluable service and deserve better pay

Even in a cost-of-living crisis, there are very few top politicians who will be faced with making the hardest of choices of whether to heat their homes this winter or put a nutritious meal on the table.

But sadly, that is the stark reality for many of our working poor.

Those are the people who we trust to empty the bins, feed our children and ensure schools are spick and span for lessons.

The service they provide to society is invaluable, but all too often the reward for their efforts is scant.

Minimum wage is no-frills living at the best of times.

During the height of the Covid pandemic, the country stepped on to their doorsteps each week to show their appreciation for carers and the staff of the NHS.

Is it really right that some of those people, and others providing essential services, will go hungry and cold this winter?

The response of this country’s political leaders will be telling.