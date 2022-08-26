COURIER OPINION: Tayside’s striking workers got us through the pandemic – now give them better pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: Tayside’s striking workers got us through the pandemic – now give them better pay

By The Courier
August 26 2022, 11.32am
Refuse collector picket line.
Picket Supervisor John Docherty at the picketline down on Piper Street in Baldovie Industrial Estate.

One day into the local bin strikes and already Dundee’s principal thoroughfares are starting to look decidedly grotty.

As street bins start to overflow and householders wonder where on Earth to hold their domestic rubbish, those around the negotiating table seem to be getting further apart.

Yesterday the union Unite announced a further escalation of the general strikes threatening to bring Scotland to a rather stinky standstill.

With a cost-of-living crisis weighing heavily on household incomes, it is not difficult to understand why thousands of union members are downing tools en masse, as they seek an improved pay deal.

Litter all over the street.
Rubbish on Reform Street, Dundee. Photo: Matteo Bell/DCT Media

Now school janitorial staff, meal providers and others are joining the fight, meaning the disruption is set to grow. rather than reduce.

Ultimately, this summer of discontent is a problem on the doorsteps of the people with their hands on the purse strings – our political leaders.

Strikers provide invaluable service and deserve better pay

Even in a cost-of-living crisis, there are very few top politicians who will be faced with making the hardest of choices of whether to heat their homes this winter or put a nutritious meal on the table.

But sadly, that is the stark reality for many of our working poor.

Those are the people who we trust to empty the bins, feed our children and ensure schools are spick and span for lessons.

Refuse collectors striking in Dundee.
Refuse collectors in Dundee on the first day of strike action. Photo: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

The service they provide to society is invaluable, but all too often the reward for their efforts is scant.

Minimum wage is no-frills living at the best of times.

During the height of the Covid pandemic, the country stepped on to their doorsteps each week to show their appreciation for carers and the staff of the NHS.

Is it really right that some of those people, and others providing essential services, will go hungry and cold this winter?

The response of this country’s political leaders will be telling.

