COURIER OPINION: Needs of Tayside and Fife must be prioritised as battle for No10 gets underway

Over the next six weeks, politicians across every political party will seek to woo voters.

Election hopefuls now have the difficult task of coming up with answers to the growing list of challenges faced by communities across Tayside and Fife.

The worsening cost of living crisis, burgeoning NHS waiting lists and the desertion of our high streets are just some of the concerns our readers share with us.

Whatever colour rosette the candidate wears, support at the ballot box will come in exchange for thoughtful solutions to these problems.

The Courier will play its role in scrutinising these proposals on our readers’ behalf.

Crucially, the General Election cannot become a soap opera at the expense of the everyday priorities.

But no party has their troubles to seek, and it’s likely these will be an unavoidable theme right up until polling day.

After 14 years in power, the Conservatives at times seem too interested in endless infighting and intent on race to an ever more extreme platform.

This demand to focus on internal party management risks becoming a fatal distraction for Rishi Sunak as he attempts to speak to the country at large.

If he cannot be seen to convince his own team, voters are unlikely to feel confident in placing their trust in his continued leadership.

Election could become referendum on Scottish Government

For the SNP, John Swinney and Stephen Flynn will be desperate to avoid the ballot becoming a referendum on the Scottish Government.

While those elected will form the next UK administration, and will have no power over devolved matters, voter fatigue with the SNP over the management of Scotland’s economy and public services is likely to come to the fore.

Nationalist candidates will undoubtedly be forced to defend and explain the nationalist’s record at Holyrood as they attempt to secure support for a large contingent in Westminster.

Labour yet to convince voters to back their brand of change

Opposition parties will be able to make much of the frustration Scots feel, and Sir Keir Starmer in particular will enjoy a campaign unencumbered with the baggage both the SNP and the Tories have after more than a decade in government.

It will not be enough, however, just to stand on a platform comprised solely of not being the SNP or Conservatives.

While polls suggest a confident victory, they also reveal many are still to convinced by Labour’s brand of change.

Without the summer to lay the groundwork and set out the detail of his offering, Mr Starmer may yet come to regret pushing for an early summer election.