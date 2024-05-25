COURIER OPINION: Needs of Tayside and Fife must be prioritised as battle for No10 gets underway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COURIER OPINION: Needs of Tayside and Fife must be prioritised as battle for No10 gets underway

As politicians begin to woo voters, they must provide answers to the needs of communities across Tayside and Fife.

Political leaders will have to convince voters in Tayside and Fife they have the solutions to the issues communities face. Image: PA
By The Courier Team

Over the next six weeks, politicians across every political party will seek to woo voters.

Election hopefuls now have the difficult task of coming up with answers to the growing list of challenges faced by communities across Tayside and Fife.

The worsening cost of living crisis, burgeoning NHS waiting lists and the desertion of our high streets are just some of the concerns our readers share with us.

Whatever colour rosette the candidate wears, support at the ballot box will come in exchange for thoughtful solutions to these problems.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Image: PA

The Courier will play its role in scrutinising these proposals on our readers’ behalf.

Crucially, the General Election cannot become a soap opera at the expense of the everyday priorities.

But no party has their troubles to seek, and it’s likely these will be an unavoidable theme right up until polling day.

Rishi Sunak announced the General Election will be held on July 4. Image: Shutterstock.

After 14 years in power, the Conservatives at times seem too interested in endless infighting and intent on race to an ever more extreme platform.

This demand to focus on internal party management risks becoming a fatal distraction for Rishi Sunak as he attempts to speak to the country at large.

If he cannot be seen to convince his own team, voters are unlikely to feel confident in placing their trust in his continued leadership.

Election could become referendum on Scottish Government

For the SNP, John Swinney and Stephen Flynn will be desperate to avoid the ballot becoming a referendum on the Scottish Government.

While those elected will form the next UK administration, and will have no power over devolved matters, voter fatigue with the SNP over the management of Scotland’s economy and public services is likely to come to the fore.

Nationalist candidates will undoubtedly be forced to defend and explain the nationalist’s record at Holyrood as they attempt to secure support for a large contingent in Westminster.

Labour yet to convince voters to back their brand of change

Opposition parties will be able to make much of the frustration Scots feel, and Sir Keir Starmer in particular will enjoy a campaign unencumbered with the baggage both the SNP and the Tories have after more than a decade in government.

It will not be enough, however, just to stand on a platform comprised solely of not being the SNP or Conservatives.

While polls suggest a confident victory, they also reveal many are still to convinced by Labour’s brand of change.

Without the summer to lay the groundwork and set out the detail of his offering, Mr Starmer may yet come to regret pushing for an early summer election.

Conversation