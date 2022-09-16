Play pays tribute to a Rose by the name of Reilly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Play pays tribute to a Rose by the name of Reilly

By Andrew Welsh
September 16 2022, 8.00am
Christina Strachan plays Rose Reilly in the comic play, Rose.

Rose Reilly’s claim to being an all-time football great is beyond dispute.

The Ayrshire-born striker won everything the Scottish women’s game had to offer in the early 1970s, prompting her to switch to the professional ranks with French side Reims.

Despite a dispute with the Scottish Women’s FA leading to Reilly receiving an open-ended ban from playing for Scotland, she went on to star in Italian football with top clubs in Milan, Catania and Lecce.

A stunning career

She twice finished as Serie A’s top goalscorer and, incredibly, earned 22 caps for the Azzurri – captaining her adopted country to victory in 1984’s edition of the Mundialito, the unofficial women’s world cup.

Twelve years after retiring, Rose was inducted into Scotland’s sports and football halls of fame in 2007, as long overdue recognition here finally came her way.

Rose Reilly starred in Italy’s Serie A for ACF Milan.

All-female grassroots comedy outfit Witsherface’s new one-woman play Rose stars Christina Strachan and follows the multiple Serie A title-winner’s rise from working-class teenager to the world’s greatest female footballer.

Directed by Still Game star Maureen Carr and written by Lorna Martin, the work’s debut Scottish tour kicked off earlier this week in Perth.

It reaches sold-out Stirling on Wednesday, then St Andrews the following night, with Rose Reilly, now 67, taking part in post-show discussions.

