TV review: Andor is the series Lucasfilm needed to make to prove Star Wars isn’t just for kids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

TV review: Andor is the series Lucasfilm needed to make to prove Star Wars isn’t just for kids

By Ewan Cameron
December 10 2022, 6.00am
Andor on Disney+ is one of the best TV series of the year
Andor on Disney+ is one of the best TV series of the year

I was completely wrong to dismiss Andor after the rather sluggish and dull first three episodes because it turned into arguably the best Star Wars saga outside of the original trilogy.

This feels like the series that the team at Lucasfilm needed to make to prove to the world that the Star Wars universe can go deeper and darker.

Before now, their success rate with TV spin-offs has been patchy at best. The Western-influenced The Madalorian was undeniably fun but The Book Of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan were sometimes embarrassingly bad and really hit home that the viewership Lucasfilm was gunning for was easy-to-please fans and children.

The thing that makes Andor great is that it’s a political spy thriller first and a Star Wars series second.

It feels as though creator Tony Gilroy had a story he wanted to tell, about citizens living under and fighting against oppression, and the fact he could use Star Wars iconography to tell it was a bonus. Having watched 12 episodes, I’m not even sure if he’s the biggest Star Wars fan.

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor.

The series, set during the early days of the Rebel Alliance against the Empire, is structured as though it is three different genres of movies.

The first three episodes, which showed us the origins of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), were set on the gloomy industrial planet of Morlana One and although I found the political machinations a bit too languid for my tastes, in hindsight I can see why they needed to exist in the series.

But after that slow start, we were off to the races with a thrilling three-episode heist storyline and a nail-biting prison break subplot.

In fact, each story arc was so accomplished and rich in detail that they could have easily worked as standalone Star Wars movies.

If Lucasfilm is brave enough to stick with this adult, realistic tone for future Star Wars series, the outlook is very, very bright for the galaxy far, far away.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Andor on Disney+ is one of the best TV series of the year
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Andor on Disney+ is one of the best TV series of the year
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
Andor on Disney+ is one of the best TV series of the year
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Andor on Disney+ is one of the best TV series of the year
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Andor on Disney+ is one of the best TV series of the year
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Andor on Disney+ is one of the best TV series of the year
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Andor on Disney+ is one of the best TV series of the year
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Andor on Disney+ is one of the best TV series of the year
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Andor on Disney+ is one of the best TV series of the year
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Andor on Disney+ is one of the best TV series of the year
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Andor on Disney+ is one of the best TV series of the year
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Andor on Disney+ is one of the best TV series of the year
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Andor on Disney+ is one of the best TV series of the year
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented