Dundee director takes nostalgic look at 80s gay club scene in Small Town Boys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Dundee director takes nostalgic look at 80s gay club scene in Small Town Boys

The new performance deals with the HIV/AIDS crisis and queer joy colliding in the 1980s.

Small Town Boys is the latest production from Shaper/Caper's Thomas Small. Image: Dundee Rep.
Small Town Boys is the latest production from Shaper/Caper's Thomas Small. Image: Dundee Rep.
By Andrew Welsh

HIV and its devastating effect on the gay community in the 1980s has been the subject of some compulsive dramatisations in recent times.

Russell T Davies’ Channel Four offering It’s A Sin, set in London during the public health crisis, was widely acclaimed as one of the best serials to appear in 2021, while last year’s collaboration between the BBC and the Open University, Aids: The Unheard Tapes, brought archive testimonies into the public realm for the first time in a stylish format that was both riveting and humbling.

Now Dundee-based dance company Shaper/Caper is set to unveil a new piece of interactive theatre that turns the clock back some 40 years, taking as its main protagonist a young queer man who leaves his small hometown behind to take refuge in the bright lights of the big city.

The soundtrack to Small Town Boys features classic club hits and remixes from Mark Franks.

As with so many in his situation in the early to mid-80s, he finds a sense of belonging in a thriving LGBTQ+ nightlife – but the terrifying reality of the unfolding “gay disease”, as HIV/Aids was pejoratively referred to at the time, soon hits home.

An often nostalgic look at the escapism of the gay scene in that period through dance and spoken word, Gardyne Theatre and Dundee Rep co-production Small Town Boys is being directed and choreographed by Thomas Small.

Stories ‘help us learn from queer history’

Formerly BBC Radio 2’s inaugural artist-in-residence, Shaper/Caper’s creative figurehead says one of the main intentions behind the new work – which opens at King’s Nightclub in Dundee on Tuesday – is to push for silenced LGBTQ+ voices to be heard.

“Sharing these stories helps us understand and learn from queer history, equipping us better to defend our communities today,” Thomas explains.

Acclaimed choreographer Thomas Small is directing the new play set during the AIDS crisis. Image: Thomas Small.

“Small Town Boys is a scale up from Shaper/Caper’s previous work, with eight dancers, a community cast and an amazing creative team. This has been made possible by Creative Scotland’s funding and our partners on the project, so we feel lucky to have that chance to expand.

“There’s a lot of joy in bringing together a group of wonderful queer people.”

Community cast give show a Dundonian feel

The cast of dancers who are set to bring the seismic period in LGBTQ+ history to life – in all its joys and tragedies – comprises Naissa Bjørn, Jake Evans, TJ Firmin, Alex Gosmore, Benji Knapper, Alex McCrossan, Dominic Rocca and Ellis Saul.

A group of volunteers ranging from experienced dancers to complete novices make up the separate “community cast”, whose primary role is to bridge the obvious physical gap that exists between audience and performers in most conventional theatre, as Thomas’s Shaper/Caper colleague Levi Richards explains.

“The community cast are joining and supporting the company cast as a kind of chorus, filling the space and expanding the crowd to make the show more immersive, and to add high energy to crowd scenes,” he says.

Thomas Small was formerly the BBC Radio 2 artist in residence. Image: Thomas Small.

“Because many are trainee or volunteer dancers, they’re also part of Shaper/Caper’s mission to show that dance is for everyone, especially in the parts of Small Town Boys where audience members have a chance to dance alongside the cast.”

While there’s a clear Scottish context to the play and its milieu, its narrative location is deliberately never made explicit.

“The specific tie to Scottish LGBTQ+ communities is more a result of the team behind it,” Levi adds.

“Thomas grew up in Dundee, and a lot of the show is inspired by his own experience – this is why we were passionate about having the show premiere in Dundee.

“Our community cast are all also Dundee-based, so bring that level of authenticity to it. As the show addresses Section 28, it’s also UK-focused.”

Small Town Boys can boast a banging soundtrack that includes original club remixes by Mark Franks from platinum-selling vocal harmony popsters The Overtones.

There’s also a host of 80s and early 90s hits to savour from the likes of Divine, The Communards, OT Quartet and Frankie Goes To Hollywood and, of course, the Bronski Beat classic from which the show takes its name.

Each performance will be followed by a Q&A led by sexual health charity Terrence Higgins Trust, with admission to the show on a pay-what-you-can-afford basis.

Small Town Boys will be performed at King’s Nightclub, Cowgate, from August 8-12. For tickets and more information, visit Dundee Rep’s website

More from Entertainment

Small Town Boys is the latest production from Shaper/Caper's Thomas Small. Image: Dundee Rep.
Pittenweem Arts Festival gears up to celebrate 40 years of 'unique' work
Taylor Swift LA concerts will have similar levels of security as the 2022 Super Bowl (Jessica Christian/AP)
Taylor Swift LA concerts prompt similar levels of security as 2022 Super Bowl
The Repair Shop team is looking for festive items to fix for their Christmas special (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The Repair Shop team seeks festive items to fix for Christmas special
Joe Pasquale said his ‘real joy in life growing up was making my mum laugh’ (Ian West/PA)
Joe Pasquale: My real joy in life growing up was making my mum laugh
The Church of Scientology describes Leah Remini claims as ‘pure lunacy’ (Ian West/PA)
Church of Scientology describes Leah Remini claims as ‘pure lunacy’
US police drop battery investigation following Cardi B microphone throw incident (James Manning/PA)
US police drop battery investigation following Cardi B microphone throw incident
Daft Punk (Doug Peters/PA)
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter on why the group decided to split after 28 years
Anton Du Beke (Ian West/PA)
Anton Du Beke thanks supporters after revealing childhood stabbing incident
Beyonce (Ian West/PA)
Beyonce pays tribute to dancer stabbed to death after confrontation in New York
Sinead O’Connor (Niall Carson/PA)
Sinead O’Connor’s remains released to family – reports