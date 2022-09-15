TOMMY SMALL: Don’t fear failure – it helped turn this working class boy from Dundee into an award-winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
TOMMY SMALL: Don’t fear failure – it helped turn this working class boy from Dundee into an award-winner

By Tommy Small
September 15 2022, 1.24pm Updated: September 15 2022, 1.57pm
photo shows the writer Tommy Small with the TV presenter Claudia Winkleman, standing in front of signs for BBC Radio 2.
Tommy Small with TV presenter Claudia WInkleman.

This is the story of how I became the King of Failure.

How a Madonna-obsessed little boy growing up in a working-class community in 1980s Dundee became an award-winning choreographer.

I wouldn’t be here without some major mess-ups along the way.

Now I’m going to drag them all out in the local press, all in the name of healing.

So far, my career has been peppered with screwups – some tiny mistakes and some enormous disasters.

image shows the writer Tommy Small next to a quote: "Failure isn't a dirty word or something to be ashamed of."

Here are four key lessons that I’ve learned.

Lesson one: You don’t need others to tell you that you’re good enough

This first mistake was a biggie.

I was a bit careless, got a wee bit ahead of myself. And one day I found that my company was kaput.

I disappointed a lot of people and got myself a not-so-nice reputation in the industry and locally.

I was cast aside, pushed to the periphery.

Now looking back, I can see this was one of the best things that could have happened for my career.

photo show three dancers on a brightly lit stage in Dundee's Slessor Gardens.
Tommy was choreographer for the opening of the V&A Dundee in September 2018, including this segment with Scottish Ballet.

I met some fantastically interesting people out in the wilderness.

I was reminded of the working class boy inside me.

And I had a renewed energy for championing the underdog.

I discovered a passion for working with people who the arts aren’t reaching – something which is still central to my work.

This gave me the energy to get up, dust myself off, learn, grow and start again.

Forget about the expectations of others. What were my own expectations?

Lesson two: Don’t be too busy fixing the mess to notice an opportunity

Within months, I would go from the deepest dip in my career to the highest peak.

If I was still hanging on, scrambling to save my sinking ship, I wouldn’t have seen the lifeline right in front of me.

I applied to be BBC Radio 2’s Artist in Residence (because I had nothing left to lose).

It’s important to talk about failure, to rummage through the embers to work out what went wrong, to hunt for the silver lining

I was in my Bridget Jones era – curled up on the couch lip-synching to Celine Dion – and I knew I wasn’t going to get it.

Three Turner Prize nominees had applied, for goodness sake.

So when I was asked to come in and interview with Claudia Winkleman and Sir Peter Blake, I assumed I was just there to make up the numbers.

I’d have a lovely time comparing hairdos with Claudia. And then I’d come home to Dundee, never to hear from them again.

But I got it.

I’d risen from the dead.

Photo shows the TV presenter Claudia Winkleman.
Claudia Winkleman. James Veysey/Shutterstock.

Fate forced me to let go of what wasn’t meant for me so I could grab what was with both hands.

Lesson three: Trust your gut

Early in my career, I was working on a piece that was, for lack of a better word, rubbish.

Nevertheless, I was invited to take it to Edinburgh Fringe.

And despite the little voice in my head saying it wasn’t good enough, I accepted.

I ignored my instincts and paid the price for it.

The reviews were scathing.

Despite feeling deflated and embarrassed, we had to continue with performances for the rest of the month through gritted teeth.

It wasn’t fun.

I went back to London with a more robust trust in my judgment and something to prove.

Before long, I was working on something that did feel right.

Within This Dust launched my career and received rave reviews.

Vince Virr and Lisa Hood in a performance of Within This Dust at the Dundee Rep. Photo: Caroline Tosin

Now I never ignore that little voice.

Or in my case, I write a musical about it.

Lesson four: Laugh about it

What started off as a joke turned into a powerful tool that I used to process my failures.

After a suitable amount of time spent wallowing, I was ready to stop taking myself so seriously.

I was determined not to be put off.

Making The Unwanted – a comedy dance theatre show – helped me step outside of myself and realise it wasn’t as bad as it felt.

It helped me keep going.

After years of being knocked back for funding, project after project, we were awarded some pennies to make The Unwanted.

A win for a project all about losing.

Then I was offered the biggest commission of my career so far – choreographing the V&A Dundee opening ceremony.

Putting myself in a positive mindset helped me welcome new opportunities from a place of self-belief.

I was thriving.

Fail Safe celebrates Dundee life lessons

Failure isn’t a dirty word or something to be ashamed of.

Failure helps us to hone our craft and move to the next level.

It drives us to remain humble and separate our worth from our successes.

It’s important to talk about failure, to rummage through the embers to work out what went wrong, to hunt for the silver lining.

That’s what Fail Safe is all about.

It’s an evening organised by dance charity Shaper/Caper in Dundee, where we celebrate failure and all the doors it can open and lessons it can teach.

Our next Fail Safe event is on Thursday September 22 at Innis & Gunn.

Come and talk about your mess-ups and mistakes.

Failure isn’t a destination, but a step on the way to our definition of success.

Tommy Small is the artistic director of Dundee dance charity Shaper/Caper, the first ever BBC Radio 2 artist in residence and former choreographer in residence at the Space in Dundee. 

[[title]]

[[text]]
