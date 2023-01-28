TELLYBOX: Intriguing start to Everyone Else Burns and its cult family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

TELLYBOX: Intriguing start to Everyone Else Burns and its cult family

By David Pollock
January 28 2023, 9.21am
Amy James-Kelly as Rachel, Kate O'Flynn as Fiona, Simon Bird as David and Harry Connor as Aaron in Channel 4's Everyone Else Burns.
Amy James-Kelly as Rachel, Kate O'Flynn as Fiona, Simon Bird as David and Harry Connor as Aaron in Channel 4's Everyone Else Burns.

The end of the world is no laughing matter, unless you’re watching brand new sitcom Everyone Else Burns (Channel 4).

It stars sometime Inbetweener Simon Bird as David, the patriarch of a regular suburban English family, who just happen to be in a cultish organisation which believes the end of the world is nigh.

Apocalypse practice

Members of the fictional Order of the Divine Rod have to prepare for the day the Apocalypse comes.

Getting into practic for the end of the world are Amy James-Kelly as Rachel, Kate O’Flynn as Fiona, Harry Connor as Aaron and Simon Bird as David in Channel 4’s Everyone Else Burns.

So the first of this week’s opening two episodes began with the family being frantically woken by David in the dark of morning for “Apocalypse practice”.

Although as far as the kids knew, it really was the end of the world.

Groggy but panicked, as though they’ve slept in for a flight, David and his wife Fiona (Kate O’Flynn) bicker over whether to take the cat or the wedding photos on their journey to salvation.

Meanwhile, young Aaron (Harry Connor) seems more than ready for the big day, excitedly gasping “finally!” as he’s woken.

Teenager Rachel (Amy James-Kelly) begins to pray.

“God’s not going to answer your prayers right now,” grumbles Fiona. “He’s busy lighting up heathens.”

A mundane life, really

Next to all this drama, their life is as mundane as anyone else’s.

David works in a mail sorting office with fanatical fervour, all the better to fund his family’s doomsday preparation.

Fiona finds her devoutness challenged by the friendly but very blunt sympathies of neighbour Melissa (Morgana Robinson).

Kate O’Flynn as Fiona in Everyone Else Burns.

Aaron seems like a little clone version of his pudding-bowl haircut wearing father, but if he’s so devoted to David, why does he draw disturbing pictures of him experiencing unspeakable torment in the afterlife?

Poor Rachel trudges from door to door in all weathers asking people to talk about God, while her outstanding grades at school are a source of parental shame.

How much preaching time has all this studying wasted? Her teacher Miss Simmonds is concerned, although she’s a bad influence herself, played coolly and amusingly embittered by Lolly Adefope.

Between a sitcom and a soap

Creator Dillon Mapletoft and Oliver Taylor’s concept has a whole lot of meat on its bones to digest, although its potential in these early stages doesn’t carry through to uproarious sitcom success on a par with Peepshow or Derry Girls.

There’s an odd domestic gentleness to it, somewhere between sitcom and classy soap opera.

While the pitch rests on examining beliefs which put their follow outside of normal society, a deeper dig suggests it’s really all about the patriarchy.

Interesting characters

Bird’s David reprises his Inbetweeners character Will, a vainglorious but somehow deeply inadequate nerd, whose grasping efforts to become a new Elder of the Order ahead of charming arch-rival Andrew (Kadiff Kirwan) are as non-devout as they come.

Aaron is clearly being damaged by him, Fiona is obviously questioning her life choices and Rachel –on the verge of a forbidden relationship with ex-Order member Joshua (Ali Khan) – might be ready to escape her father’s control.

It’s an intriguing set-up filled with an interesting bunch of characters. If only unpicking fanaticism inspired more belly laughs, though.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Sarah Michelle Gellar (Matt Crossick/PA)
Sarah Michelle Gellar: Supernatural allows most superhuman stories to be told
Helena Bonham Carter as Nolly. Image: ITV.
Paul Whitelaw: Helena Bonham Carter excels in Nolly
Bruno Tonioli: Britain’s Got Talent is the biggest UK show now that I’m here (Ian West/PA)
Bruno Tonioli: Britain’s Got Talent is the biggest UK show now that I’m here
Chris Packham to take three month TV hiatus to give himself some ‘brain space’ (PA)
Chris Packham to take three-month TV hiatus to give himself some ‘brain space’
Julian Sands’ hiking partner ‘remaining hopeful’ of actor’s safe return (Ian West/PA)
Julian Sands’ hiking partner ‘remaining hopeful’ of actor’s safe return
S Club 7’s Hannah Spearritt and children forced out of home before Christmas (PA)
S Club 7’s Hannah Spearritt and children forced out of home before Christmas
The arrival of bombshells Ellie Spence and Spencer Wilks has created fresh drama with the islanders on the latest episode of Love Island. (ITV)
Bombshells cause drama in the villa on Love Island
Jay Leno (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)
Jay Leno breaks bones in motorcycle crash months after being burned in fire
Bruno Tonioli blows a kiss as he arrives for Britain’s Got Talent auditions (Ian West/PA)
Bruno Tonioli blows kiss to fans as he arrives at Britain’s Got Talent auditions
Professor David Wilson.
TV crime expert Prof David Wilson set for Dundee event after hit show with…

Most Read

1
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2
2
Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach
3
Callaghan (left) and Johnston leave court on a previous appearance.
Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault
4
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
5
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
6
CR0040890, Ben MacDonald, Dundee. Taylor MacKenzie and her parents [11:07] Ben MacDonald So I put up an article a couple of days ago about how her parents set up a Gofundme page in order to raise money to get her to this summer's Special Olympics. Since the article went out they've been able to raise more than enough money for her place with one company meeting the target with a one-off donation.Taylor pictured with some of her medals alongside mum Lisa and dad Richard Friday 27th January, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer’s Special Olympics dream comes…
7
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
8
Alan Pirie proudly showing off his World Championship Scotch Pie Award. Image: Ron Cathro
Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world’s best pie recipe to
9
The Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge on a return to St Andrews in 2021. Image: Shutterstock
The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV…
10
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
5

More from The Courier

To go with story by Matteo Bell. A bus stop has been damaged following a crash on Kings Cross Road Picture shows; A crashed car on Kings Cross Road. Kings Cross Road, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 28/01/2023
Dundee street closed temporarily after car crashes into bus shelter
Dallfield Court, Dundee.
Police probe 'unexplained' death of man, 47, at Dundee multi
Firefighters using a height appliance on Smith Street, Kinross. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Firefighters battling blaze at Kinross home
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole Hamilton has called for Barry Martin to be given the Georges Cross Picture shows; Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole Hamilton and Fife firefighter Barry Martin. Edinburgh, Lothian. Supplied by PA and SFRS Date; 28/01/2023
Scottish Lib Dem leader calls for Fife firefighter who died after battling Jenners blaze…
Novelist David Profumo and Hollwood actor Burn Gorman at the official opening of salmon fishing season 2023. Picture: Steve MacDougall.
Hunger Games actor Burn Gorman and novelist David Profumo on fishing the Tay, beatboxing,…
The glasshouse at Craigtoun Park grew exotic plants like Bird of Paradise.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Plants bring back memories too
Courier Farming. Pic shows; a tractor ploughing fields at Laurencekirk. Thursday, 19th September, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Nancy Nicolson: Farmers have lots to be positive about
A department store is a place of comfort and quiet opulence.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores
Louise Nicoll introduces Gayle to some of the breeding cattle at Newton of Fothringham Farm, Inverarity. Picture: KIm Cessford.
Newton Farm Tours: Meet alpacas, cows, goats, miniature donkeys - and a micropig rehomed…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Charlotte Rixton author interview Picture shows; Charlotte Rixton aka Duckworth. na. Supplied by Head of Zeus. Image: Hannah Macgregor Date; 13/09/2022
Bestselling suspense author drew from her own 'passionate' first love for new novel

Editor's Picks

Most Commented