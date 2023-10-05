Dundee-trained Ncuti Gatwa spotted filming scenes in kilt for new Doctor Who series

A Dundee-trained actor who is taking on the role of Doctor Who has been spotted filming scenes for the show – wearing a kilt.

Ncuti Gatwa, who attended Dunfermline High School and worked at Dundee Rep as an aspiring actor, made his breakthrough as Eric Effiong in Netflix’s Sex Education.

The 30-year-old was announced as the 15th regeneration of the Time Lord last year and was this week spotted filming for the show on the streets of Cardiff.

It suggests Gatwa’s character will be paying homage to his Scottish roots when he assumes the role later this year.

Gatwa was spotted filming what appeared to be a festive episode.

Pictures and videos shared on the fan account Doctor Who Filming Locations on X, formerly Twitter, captured him breaking out of a a giant snowman and warning others to “get back”.

He was wearing a leather jacket, yellow top and tartan kilt.

Gatwa will be taking over control of the Tardis from former Doctor David Tennant, who is returning to the show alongside Catherine Tate for its 60th anniversary celebrations in November.

Born in Rwanda, Gatwa came to Scotland with his family in 1992.

They lived in Edinburgh before moving to Fife.

Gatwa previously spoke about how he had suffered racist abuse at school in Dunfermline.