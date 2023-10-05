Dundee-trained Ncuti Gatwa spotted filming scenes in kilt for new Doctor Who series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dundee-trained Ncuti Gatwa spotted filming scenes in kilt for new Doctor Who series

The former Dunfermline High School pupil and Sex Education star is taking on the iconic role later this year.

By Ellidh Aitken
Ncuti Gatwa. Image: Maxine Howells/Shutterstock for BAFTA
Ncuti Gatwa. Image: Maxine Howells/Shutterstock for BAFTA

A Dundee-trained actor who is taking on the role of Doctor Who has been spotted filming scenes for the show – wearing a kilt.

Ncuti Gatwa, who attended Dunfermline High School and worked at Dundee Rep as an aspiring actor, made his breakthrough as Eric Effiong in Netflix’s Sex Education.

The 30-year-old was announced as the 15th regeneration of the Time Lord last year and was this week spotted filming for the show on the streets of Cardiff.

It suggests Gatwa’s character will be paying homage to his Scottish roots when he assumes the role later this year.

Gatwa was spotted filming what appeared to be a festive episode.

Pictures and videos shared on the fan account Doctor Who Filming Locations on X, formerly Twitter, captured him breaking out of a a giant snowman and warning others to “get back”.

He was wearing a leather jacket, yellow top and tartan kilt.

Gatwa will be taking over control of the Tardis from former Doctor David Tennant, who is returning to the show alongside Catherine Tate for its 60th anniversary celebrations in November.

Born in Rwanda, Gatwa came to Scotland with his family in 1992.

They lived in Edinburgh before moving to Fife.

Gatwa previously spoke about how he had suffered racist abuse at school in Dunfermline.

