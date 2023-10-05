Dundee v Ross County: The Staggies’ incredible Dens Park record examined and how the teams stack up this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee v Ross County: The Staggies’ incredible Dens Park record examined and how the teams stack up this season

The Dark Blues host the Highland outfit this weekend aiming to put an end to a bad run of defeats.

Dundee player is dismayed as Ross County win at Dens Park.
Ross County have an impressive record at Dens Park ahead of their clash with Dundee this weekend. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Dundee are preparing for one of the biggest matches of their young season this Saturday.

Ross County finished 11th in the Premiership last season, staying up only thanks to a late, late comeback to deny Partick Thistle promotion through the play-offs.

And this season they are among the bookies favourites – along with the Dark Blues – to finish bottom of the pile this time around.

Dundee and Ross County are locked on seven points from seven games this season, separated only by goal difference.

It is a massive clash for both sides.

But what does history tell us about Dundee v Ross County at Dens Park?

It tells us that the Staggies very much enjoy their trips down from Dingwall.

Record

The tale of the tape over the past decade or so does not make good reading for Dundee.

In the last 13 meetings, County have won seven with just one victory for the Dark Blues.

Dundee haven’t beaten Ross County at Dens Park since 2016. Image: SNS

That’s since 2011 with the visitors enjoying victory in each of their last four visits to Dens Park.

Dundee’s single success in all that time was a 5-2 win in April 2016 with Greg Stewart on fire as well as Kane Hemmings, Rory Loy and Craig Wighton on target.

In fact, the Dark Blues haven’t managed a point at home to Ross County since May 2017 with a late Darren O’Dea penalty earning a 1-1 draw.

Since the two clubs first met in 1998, County are in front in the head-to-head stats with 10 wins to seven across the 25 Dens Park meetings.

Most recent clashes

Ross County were unwelcome visitors in Dundee’s last top-flight campaign – winning 5-0 and then 2-1 on the road.

The most recent victory proved to be the final straw for Dens chief John Nelms as James McPake saw his tenure brought to an end shortly afterward.

Regan Charles-Cook tormented Dundee in 2021/22. Image: SNS
That day Zak Rudden capped his first start for the club with a goal, only for Joseph Hungbo and Regan Charles-Cook to turn the game on its head.

There was also time for a stoppage-time red card for Dundee’s Vontae Daley-Campbell after a wild tackle as his side chased the game.

Charles-Cook and Hungbo also ran riot at Dens earlier in the season with County racking up a 4-0 scoreline within 40 minutes.

Hungbo’s extraordinary free-kick the pick of the bunch as the Dundee support watched on with shock.

 

Charles-Cook would add his second of the night in the second half to complete the scoring at 5-0.

Ross County have won the last four at Dens with an aggregate scoreline of 13-3.

This season

The two squads are, of course, different these days – Dundee tormentors Charles-Cook and Hungbo have left while there has been a major shake-up at Dens Park this season.

Both sides have the same points after seven games but how do they measure up in other key stats this term?

Picture shows; Premiership stats: Goals v goals conceded. Image: StatsBomb
Dundee have scored seven, conceded 10 while Ross County have netted six but conceded 12.

Looking at expected goals (a measure of quality of chances created) Dundee have created more than their weekend opponents but also conceded more chances, according to our friends at StatsBomb.

And on the actual shot count front, Ross County are ahead while the Dark Blues have faced more shots than any other team in the division with 111 to the Staggies’ 103.

Premiership stats: xG vs xG conceded. Image: StatsBomb.
One statistic that does make good reading for Dundee is set-pieces.

They are one of the early leaders for set-piece goals with three but, more importantly, County have the joint-worst record in conceding from dead balls.

Ross County’s top league scorer is Simon Murray, Dundee’s is Amadou Bakayoko – both have two Premiership goals to their names.

Very little separates the sides going into this key clash ahead of the international break – it’s a massive game for both.

Premiership stats: Set-piece goals scored v set-piece goals conceded. Image: StatsBomb.
Conversation