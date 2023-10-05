Dundee v Ross County: The Staggies’ incredible Dens Park record examined and how the teams stack up this season

Dundee are preparing for one of the biggest matches of their young season this Saturday.

Ross County finished 11th in the Premiership last season, staying up only thanks to a late, late comeback to deny Partick Thistle promotion through the play-offs.

And this season they are among the bookies favourites – along with the Dark Blues – to finish bottom of the pile this time around.

Dundee and Ross County are locked on seven points from seven games this season, separated only by goal difference.

It is a massive clash for both sides.

But what does history tell us about Dundee v Ross County at Dens Park?

It tells us that the Staggies very much enjoy their trips down from Dingwall.

Record

The tale of the tape over the past decade or so does not make good reading for Dundee.

In the last 13 meetings, County have won seven with just one victory for the Dark Blues.

That’s since 2011 with the visitors enjoying victory in each of their last four visits to Dens Park.

Dundee’s single success in all that time was a 5-2 win in April 2016 with Greg Stewart on fire as well as Kane Hemmings, Rory Loy and Craig Wighton on target.

In fact, the Dark Blues haven’t managed a point at home to Ross County since May 2017 with a late Darren O’Dea penalty earning a 1-1 draw.

Since the two clubs first met in 1998, County are in front in the head-to-head stats with 10 wins to seven across the 25 Dens Park meetings.

Most recent clashes

Ross County were unwelcome visitors in Dundee’s last top-flight campaign – winning 5-0 and then 2-1 on the road.

The most recent victory proved to be the final straw for Dens chief John Nelms as James McPake saw his tenure brought to an end shortly afterward.

That day Zak Rudden capped his first start for the club with a goal, only for Joseph Hungbo and Regan Charles-Cook to turn the game on its head.

There was also time for a stoppage-time red card for Dundee’s Vontae Daley-Campbell after a wild tackle as his side chased the game.

Charles-Cook and Hungbo also ran riot at Dens earlier in the season with County racking up a 4-0 scoreline within 40 minutes.

Hungbo’s extraordinary free-kick the pick of the bunch as the Dundee support watched on with shock.

Charles-Cook would add his second of the night in the second half to complete the scoring at 5-0.

Ross County have won the last four at Dens with an aggregate scoreline of 13-3.

This season

The two squads are, of course, different these days – Dundee tormentors Charles-Cook and Hungbo have left while there has been a major shake-up at Dens Park this season.

Both sides have the same points after seven games but how do they measure up in other key stats this term?

Dundee have scored seven, conceded 10 while Ross County have netted six but conceded 12.

Looking at expected goals (a measure of quality of chances created) Dundee have created more than their weekend opponents but also conceded more chances, according to our friends at StatsBomb.

And on the actual shot count front, Ross County are ahead while the Dark Blues have faced more shots than any other team in the division with 111 to the Staggies’ 103.

One statistic that does make good reading for Dundee is set-pieces.

They are one of the early leaders for set-piece goals with three but, more importantly, County have the joint-worst record in conceding from dead balls.

Ross County’s top league scorer is Simon Murray, Dundee’s is Amadou Bakayoko – both have two Premiership goals to their names.

Very little separates the sides going into this key clash ahead of the international break – it’s a massive game for both.