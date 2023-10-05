Cowdenbeath woman, 50, attacked neighbour in row over noisy motorbike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Cowdenbeath woman, 50, attacked neighbour in row over noisy motorbike

Wendy Guthrie dragged Agnes Moffat to the ground by her hair and kneed her in the stomach during the incident in the town's Rosehill Crescent on August 9.

By Jamie McKenzie
A 50-year-old Cowdenbeath woman attacked a female neighbour who got involved in a row about noise from a motorcycle.

Wendy Guthrie dragged Agnes Moffat to the ground by her hair and kneed her in the stomach during the incident in the town’s Rosehill Crescent on August 9.

Guthrie appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing, a month after telling a sheriff she could not afford to pay a £650 fine he had imposed for the crime.

The court heard this time round that a social worker agreed a financial penalty was unsuitable.

‘What’s your beef with me?’

Prosecutor Laura McManus told the court a male neighbour was outside cleaning his motorcycle on the evening in question when Guthrie came over to shout at him.

The female neighbour then came out and shouted over at Guthrie, who then approached her stating: “What’s your beef with me?”

The fiscal depute continued: “The accused dragged Ms Moffat to the ground by the hair and kneed her to the stomach while on the ground.”

Wendy Guthrie appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court

When police later arrived to arrest Guthrie, she started shouting and swearing and kicking out with her legs.

The fiscal said Guthrie then shouted: “If I am back here tonight, I am going to kill the lot of them”.

Guthrie previously pled guilty to assaulting Ms Moffat by seizing her by the hair, dragging her to the ground and striking her on the body with her knee.

She also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, making threats of violence and kicking out towards police officers upon arrest.

Motorcycle work

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett said the background to the incident was a neighbour issue.

He said the male neighbour has a habit of working on buying, selling and “doing up” cars and using all of the communal parking areas, meaning visitors to Guthrie cannot find a parking space.

The solicitor said it appears someone else in the block made a report to the council about it and he thought it was Guthrie.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Mr Flett said it was described that the motorcycle was idling in a space outside her house at 8:20pm and that the engine was deliberately revved noisily because he blamed her for the complaint to the council.

The lawyer said: “She remonstrated with him, which led to the (female neighbour) involving herself in the matter”.

Mr Flett said his client shows genuine regret for her behaviour.

Socially isolated

Referring to a social work report, the lawyer said she is “fairly socially isolated” and has been referred for support over alcohol misuse and that the report recommendation is for a short period of supervision.

The solicitor said his client had been out of trouble for 20 years and was disappointed to find herself in court.

He also highlighted that the report made reference to her finances and that a social worker agreed a financial penalty was unsuitable.

Sheriff Francis Gill told Guthrie: “Whatever background issues there are between you and neighbours, you can not resolve them in the way you did”.

He sentenced Guthrie to carry out a community payback order with a supervision requirement for nine months.

The sheriff said this would allow her to address her alcohol misuse in particular.

