David Walliams to meet fans at Dundee book signing

The comedian and author is touring to promote his latest children's novel.

By Neil Henderson
David Walliams is heading for Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
David Walliams is heading for Dundee. Image: Shutterstock

David Walliams will meet fans at Dundee this month at a book signing.

The comedian and presenter is touring the UK to promote his latest children’s book, The Blunders.

Walliams – star of Little Britain and Britain’s Got Talent – has written more than 30 children’s novels so far.

He will appear at Waterstones on Commercial Street on Monday October 16.

Tickets for the 10am appearance cost £10 and includes entry and a copy of the book, which can be collected and signed on the day.

Big turnout expected for David Walliams’ Dundee book signing

Waterstones says it is expecting a big turnout for the event.

An information page for the event says: “We want everyone to have the best possible experience meeting David.

“Due to the anticipated high turnout, please come prepared to queue – we will aim to keep you updated on your waiting time.

“Some outside queuing may be required, so please do come dressed appropriately for all weathers and keep hydrated.

“David Walliams is very sorry but, in the time allowed he will only be able to sign one book per person, per ticketholder.

“Sadly, he cannot add dedications.

“A photo opportunity will be available with David in front of the signing table.”

Controversy over Britain’s Got Talent comments

In November last year, Walliams was forced to apologise for derogatory and sexually explicit remarks he made about two contestants on Britain’s Got Talent.

He admitted making the “disrespectful comments” during filming in 2020.

But just last month, he started legal proceedings against Britain’s Got Talent production company FremantleMedia – but no further details of the action have been revealed.

FremantleMedia has declined to comment on the action.

