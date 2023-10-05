Three teens charged after £2,000 theft of cigarettes and vapes in Arbroath

Three teens have been charged after cigarettes and vapes worth £2,000 were stolen in Arbroath.

Premises in Cairnie Road were targeted at 4am on Wednesday.

Some of the items stolen have since been recovered.

A 13-year-old and two 14-year-old boys have been referred to the Youth Justice Management Team.

Arbroath break-in and theft ‘concerning’

Sergeant Peter Mustard, of the Arbroath Response Policing team, said: “It is disappointing to hear of mindless acts of criminality to premises in the Arbroath area.

“This sort of behaviour in the local community is completely unacceptable and I would urge anyone with information or who may have seen anything to come forward.”

As the evenings get darker, police have advised the public to be vigilant.

Sgt Mustard added: “I would also urge local businesses and residents to be mindful of their security or to report any suspicious activity or persons to the police.

Anyone with information is advised to contact Police Scotland on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously, quoting incident 0409 of 4 October.