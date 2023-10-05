Three teens charged after £2,000 theft of cigarettes and vapes in Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three teens charged after £2,000 theft of cigarettes and vapes in Arbroath

Premises in Cairnie Road were targeted.

By Andrew Robson
View of Cairnie Road in Arbroath.
Cairnie Road in Arbroath. Image: Google Street View

Three teens have been charged after cigarettes and vapes worth £2,000 were stolen in Arbroath.

Premises in Cairnie Road were targeted at 4am on Wednesday.

Some of the items stolen have since been recovered.

A 13-year-old and two 14-year-old boys have been referred to the Youth Justice Management Team.

Arbroath break-in and theft ‘concerning’

Sergeant Peter Mustard, of the Arbroath Response Policing team, said: “It is disappointing to hear of mindless acts of criminality to premises in the Arbroath area.

“This sort of behaviour in the local community is completely unacceptable and I would urge anyone with information or who may have seen anything to come forward.”

As the evenings get darker, police have advised the public to be vigilant.

Sgt Mustard added: “I would also urge local businesses and residents to be mindful of their security or to report any suspicious activity or persons to the police.

Anyone with information is advised to contact Police Scotland on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously, quoting incident 0409 of 4 October.

