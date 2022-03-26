RAB MCNEIL: Gabby the crow has been giein’ it laldy again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle

RAB MCNEIL: Gabby the crow has been giein’ it laldy again

By Rab McNeil
March 26 2022, 8.25am
Rab swears Gabby the crow is smarter than other crows.
Rab swears Gabby the crow is smarter than other crows.

Gabby the crow has been giein’ it laldy again. He sits atop a telegraph pole and yaps away, deploying a series of gurgling noises, whoops, tweets, caws and general wibbles.

Fascinating fellow. He’s the only one of the flock, or “murder” as the dubious collective noun has it, of crows who does this. Detaches himself from the mob, finds a pole or branch to stand on, and starts holding forth.

Perhaps he’s an aspiring politician or orator. Certainly talks a load of nonsense. But, give him his due, clearly he has a need to communicate something, and is doubtless brighter than the rest of them, who just fly aboot shouting “Caw!” for no apparent reason every five minutes.

Why is Gabby different?

How did this come about? Why does Gabby appear to have an ounce or two more grey matter than his buddies? It can’t have been his upbringing. That’s the same for all of them: egg, fledgling, flying hither and arguably yon.

Perhaps he got hit on the heid as a bairn. Perhaps his heid sticks out at the back like that of Jeeves in the PG Wodehouse novels.

At any rate, among his contemporaries, he’s an outlier, a visionary. Bit like myself, ken?

He’s not a raven. There are a couple of these in the nearby woods, and even I can recognise the difference in both appearance and racket. He’s not even a rook or jackdaw. He’s just a common or garden crow.

Always a friendly one

I’m fascinated by how it’s only one in every species that’s particularly friendly among the smaller garden birds: just one of the blackbirds, one of the robins, one of the finches. Not sure about the tits: they all look the same to me.

Not that Gabby comes near. Sometimes, I find the crows raiding the wee birds’ feeding station. But they do a runner, or a flier, when the Mighty Rab comes near.

Sometimes, I shout hello at Gabby, but he just gives me a look that says: “Shut up, you! I’m trying to get a word in edgeways here.”

You never see crows eating anything. Maybe Gabby is saying: “I could murder a Jaffa Cake or a cheeky wee sausage roll wi’ broon sauce.”

I suppose they get stuff in the soil. But there’s nowt much in the soil over winter.
It’s the same with gulls. On the lonely shore, I see them just sitting on rocks, probably thinking great thoughts like your columnist. But you never see them eating anything.

Mind you, maybe they look at me and think: “You never see Rab eating anything. Just kinda stands there looking glaikit.”

Crows do smart things

It’s a shame for crows to be called a “murder”. Maybe they think of us collectively as a “blooter” of humans.

On yon YouTube, you can find videos of crows doing smart things, including leaving gifts – any small human-made items they find – to people who feed them.

And, of course, various members of the corvid family are known for their language skills.

Certainly, they sound more eloquent than Scottish footballers: “Listen, obviously ah’ve went in and kicked masel’ in the heid. Obviously.”

But Gabby speaks a language all of his own. Maybe he just likes the sound of his own voice. Luckily, I like it too.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]