RAB MCNEIL: Music helped me overcome Godzilla the Goo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

RAB MCNEIL: Music helped me overcome Godzilla the Goo

By Rab McNeil
September 11 2022, 8.00am
Rab finds a great calm in music. It helped with the Godzilla the Goo incident.
Rab finds a great calm in music. It helped with the Godzilla the Goo incident.

Recently, you may remember I speculated exclusively on why we love standard countryside or horticultural havens: rolling hills, belts of trees, beds of flowers and so forth.

Is it cultural conditioning, Platonic ideal, ancient familiarity, atavistic memories of comfort and joy?

What does it mean really?

Perhaps it stems from a time and place before we were sentenced to life on this god-forbidden orb or sphere?

After all, countryside: it’s just piles of soil, randomly shaped by mad weather over the millennia, with peculiar outgrowths standing  decorously upon it.

I’ve had the same profoundly shallow thoughts about music. How can a bunch of noises soothe us, rather as bucolic countryside does (except with greater moments of elation)?

True, the noises aren’t random, and it may even be the establishment of order or pattern that pleases us.

But I don’t think it’s just that. I think it might be about sound soaring but, as I don’t know what I mean by that, perhaps we should move swiftly on.

The Chinese takeaway incident

Now, you may also recall the disaster that overtook my life recently after I smuggled a Chinese takeaway into my hotel room. I’m still being treated for post-traumatic stress syndrome.

Brief recap: lacking a decent chair and cutlery, I spilled goo from the takeaway on the pillow, sheets, duvet cover, decorative bedding thing, carpet, shirt, trousers, windowsill, backpack, laptop, mobile phone and car gearstick.

As I drove around trying to get rid of the leaking monster, I felt my life was being taken over by takeaway goo – soup, sauces and so forth – and pictured being taken away myself: in a straitjacket, frothing manically, “It’s the goo! The goo! The goo is coming for all of us! Save yourselves while there’s still time!”

Music saved me

What calmed me down? Music did. Driving about the strange town, I pitched up in a car park, hoping to find a large bin nearby.

First, though, overwhelmed by this ludicrous situation, I switched on BBC Radio 3 and was immediately soothed by the Choir of King’s College, Cambridge, singing the Kyrie from Benjamin Britten’s Missa Brevis.

I ken what you’re thinking: ‘That sounds right swanky for scruff like you.’ That is a good point well made.

However, I’ve always had a thing for boys’ choirs. The high-pitched warbling signals the last of innocence before the long, sad decline that is adulthood.

How does it work?

Whatever the case, it did the trick. My heartbeat slowed. I could even see the humour in the situation, gaining better perspective than an irrational dread of Godzilla the Goo.

But, still, how did this work? How did the music get into my soul, bring me balance, and transport me into a better place?

In yon Bible, heaven is a harmony of music disrupted by Melkor and his themes of discord. Sorry, not the Bible, the Silmarillion by J.R.R. Tolkien. Always get these two mixed up.

Melkor’s discord is Satanic, like death metal, rap and disco. It’s the theme music of spilled Chinese takeaways.

So, there is good music and bad, just as, in the countryside, there are pleasant meadows and fearful swamps.

That’s what I think. I know what you’re thinking: I’ve been speaking above my pay-grade this week. Fair point.

So there now follows a sound to soothe your soul: silence from me.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Rab finds a great calm in music. It helped with the Godzilla the Goo incident.
GINGER GAIRDNER: We need to stop relying on peat
0
Harrison Ford becomes visibly emotional as he debuts new Indiana Jones trailer (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Harrison Ford becomes visibly emotional as he debuts new Indiana Jones trailer
British acting royalty Olivia Colman confirmed to join Marvel Cinematic Universe (Matt Crossick/PA)
Olivia Colman confirmed to join Marvel Cinematic Universe
Disney surprises fans at D23 with exclusive looks at snippets from the Avatar sequel (Yui Mok/PA)
Disney surprises fans with exclusive looks at snippets from Avatar sequel
Catherine Zeta-Jones: Queen’s death made me homesick but proud of my heritage (Ben Birchall/PA)
Catherine Zeta-Jones: Queen’s death made me homesick but proud of my heritage
Stormzy (PA)
Stormzy offers support to family of Chris Kaba during London protest
Director Laura Poitras holds the Golden Lion award (Domenico Stinellis/AP)
Laura Poitras’s documentary wins top prize at Venice Film Festival
Ricky Martin (PA)
Ricky Martin faces sexual assault complaint
Mainstreet and The Woolpack pub in Emmerdale (Lizzie Shepherd/ITV/PA)
Emmerdale to air on Sunday amid ITV scheduling changes
(Anthony Devlin/PA)
London art gallery to host book of condolence in tribute to the Queen

More from The Courier

Tomasz Makos.
Drink-driver failed to respond to police lights and sirens on A92 in Fife
Rab finds a great calm in music. It helped with the Godzilla the Goo incident.
GINGER GAIRDNER: We need to stop relying on peat
0
Rising stars Tide Lines are deliberately playing smaller venues in their coming tour.
Folk-rock's rising stars, Tide Lines go back to smaller places
0
The morning scene at Brechin Castle gates. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Brechin Castle: Angus halt for the Royal cortege
0
Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, will pass through Ballater, as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story DEATH Queen. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Live updates as Queen's cortege travels through Tayside and Fife
0
Henry Deick with instructor Paul Stephenson before take-off at Dundee Airport.
Dundee pensioner Henry learns to fly for first time aged 81
0