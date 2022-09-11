Queen’s Cortege: Queen’s cortege moves from Balmoral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen's Cortege: Queen's cortege moves from Balmoral

By Louise Glen
September 11 2022, 8.28am Updated: September 11 2022, 10.11am
The stillness of Balmoral is broken as the Queen’s coffin is driven through the gates of Balmoral.

A cortege has driven through the gates of the castle and onto a silent street, as mourners pay their respects.

Seeing her coffin for the first time – seems unreal – Our Queen, so present and real to so many.

Her coffin was moved from Balmoral Castle’s ballroom by six of her faithful ghillies and gamekeepers – and the Royal Household are now preparing to begin her final journey.

The Sovereign’s piper will play Balmoral and Glen Gelda as Her Majesty’s body leaves her favourite castle.

The piper will be accompanied by the minister of Crathie Kirk, the Reverend Kenneth McKenzie.

A simple wreath will be on the coffin – flowers and foliage all cut from the gardens and estate at Balmoral.

Princess Anne will accompany her mother, on the last journey. Other members of the Royal Household will follow on, after the hearse has left.

When Her Majesty emerges from the castle the Ballater royal guard formed by Balaclava Company the Royal Regiment of Scotland will present arms in a Royal Salute to their Sovereign of Happy Memory.

The links the Queen had with the regiment go back to the beginning of her reign. She had great pride in being their Colonel in Chief

Crowds throughout Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen have begun to gather along the route that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s cortege will take from 10am this morning.

Today is a momentous day and most poignant day, one that few of us have ever experienced – a day where our genuine love for the Queen will be expressed in many different ways.

Early morning scene of floral tributes at Balmoral Castle. Picture by Kami Thomson.

As Her Majesty’s coffin is taken from her home in Balmoral – she will travel through the lands and estates of places she loved, of the place where people called Her Majesty a friend, a neighbour.

A mammoth six-hour journey of 175miles – taking her from Balmoral over The Queen’s Crossing at the River Forth, and finishing for the night at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.

It is understood members of the Royal Family will follow the Queen’s cortege in a large procession of vehicles.

Who will be in the Queen’s cortege?

A number of the Royal Household have remained at Balmoral over the past few days – including Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and a number of the Queen’s grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Early morning scene of floral tributes at Balmoral Castle. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 11-09-2022.

It is likely the cortege will be spectacular – and it is believed it will be somewhere in the region of 45-cars long.

It is understood she will then be taken from Braemar to Ballater where her cortege will make a brief stop.

Crowds gather early in Ballater to get a good spot ahead of The Queen’s Procession<br />Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 11-9-2022

Balmoral

At Balmoral, the gates at Balmoral feel serene, peaceful and still as the sounds of the nearby River Dee and birdsong fills the fresh air.

Ballater

In Ballater, a sweet crocheted Post Box topper has been placed – honouring Her Majesty.

‘Thank you, your Majesty’

It has been announced that the cortege will travel through the following places in Aberdeenshire on its way to Aberdeen via the A93 Aboyne road.

Across the Aberdeenshire hills, it’s a beautiful, calm and peaceful beginning to the day of The Queen’s cortege. Picture by Jason Hedges.
  • Balmoral
  • Ballater
  • Aboyne
  • Banchory
  • Peterculter

The full route of the cortege can be found here.

The roads along the route are already lined with people – prayerfully, mindfully wanting to say goodbye to their Queen.

Aboyne

In Aboyne, stewards are receiving their instructions outside the War Memorial Buildings.

Aboyne on the day of The Queen’s cortege. Pictures by Jason Hedges.

Aberdeen

Members of the public and the police are gathering in Aberdeen – where the cortege will make its way through the city.

Queen’s cortege: Crowds are gathering in Great Southern Road, Aberdeen, to see the Queen’s cortege leave the city.

Posted by The Press and Journal on Sunday, 11 September 2022

About 50 people are already gathered at the gates of Duthie Park.

Crowds slowly starting to gather, as haar rolls up the Dee.

Our reporter Alastair Gossip said: “Onlookers say they are here for The Queen, who has so much for the country and to be “part of history”.

“Some here from as far away from Australia, having travelled home to Aberdeen for a family reunion.”

Banchory

In Banchory the stewards are getting into position as people begin to gather.

The sunny side of the High Street is now very crowded as people have been traveling from all over – Ellon, Aviemore, Inverurie – to come and pay their respects in the Deeside town.

It is a warm day across the region.

Who is gathering at the roadside?

One mourner Elizabeth Phinn, who lives in Glasgow, said: “Obviously she’s travelling down the east coast, and I could’ve went to Edinburgh, but I just thought I’d come up here for today.

“I just wanted to be here. It’s just so sad”.

Mrs Phinn stayed at a local campsite last night with her husband.

Elizabeth Phinn, who lives in Glasgow. She stayed at a local campsite last night with her husband.

Elizabeth Alexander was born on the day of the coronation, she set up camp chairs at around 7.15am. She is from Huntly area.

She said: “The Queen’s always been in our lives, and you just feel she was a constant who made you feel safe.

“She was always there when there’s been problems – during the covid period her speech was a great comfort to everyone, and that’s how it’s always been through the years. There’s always been the Queen.”

From left, Hamish Simpson, Florence Green, Gracie Simpson. Standing is Claire, sitting is Melissa. Elizabeth is on the right.

