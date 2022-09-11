Dundee pensioner Henry learns to fly for first time aged 81

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee pensioner says “you’re never too old to learn” after taking a flying lesson aged 81.

Henry Deick, a resident at Riverside View Care Home, fulfilled a lifelong ambition by taking to the skies at Dundee Airport.

The former offshore worker took the controls alongside Tayside Aviation instructor Paul Stephenson.

As the small aircraft soared to 2,000 ft, Henry was able to get a bird’s-eye view of the City of Discovery.

The father-of-seven thanked everyone who made his dream a reality after revealing his aspiration to fly last month.

He said: “We’d been out doing a sponsored walk for Riverside View to raise awareness about physical exercise.

“As we were walking past Dundee Airport I explained I’d always wanted to fly a plane.

‘They were calling me Biggles’

“The staff at Riverside View spoke to my family and Tayside Aviation about the idea.

“I wasn’t sure if they could make it happen.

“Once we got the green light I was delighted – so was everyone else for that matter.

“They were joking and calling me Biggles from the comic series.”

Henry enjoyed views over Broughty Ferry and beyond during the flight.

The former St John’s RC High School pupil added: “It was a fantastic experience and I’m so glad I’ve had the opportunity to do it.

“I’m thrilled. You’re never too old to learn something new.

Crowd cheering on new pilot Henry

“I did joke I might try a loop-the-loop while I was up in the air as the crowd from below looked on.”

Among those enjoying Henry’s exploits were Riverside View staff Ailsa Gordon and Clair McDonald.

Wellbeing co-ordinator Ailsa said: “There was a wee crowd cheering Henry on.

“While I was delighted for him, I’m glad it wasn’t me that was up there.

“When we were out on that sponsored walk last month, Henry mentioned he’d always like to learn how to fly.

“I spoke with our home manager Clair and we reached out to Henry’s family.

“We’re certainly looking to try and make more wishes come true for the residents after the success of this.”