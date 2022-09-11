Dundee pensioner Henry learns to fly for first time aged 81

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee pensioner Henry learns to fly for first time aged 81

By James Simpson
September 11 2022, 9.00am
Henry Deick with instructor Paul Stephenson before take-off at Dundee Airport.
Henry Deick with instructor Paul Stephenson before take-off at Dundee Airport.

A Dundee pensioner says “you’re never too old to learn” after taking a flying lesson aged 81.

Henry Deick, a resident at Riverside View Care Home, fulfilled a lifelong ambition by taking to the skies at Dundee Airport.

The former offshore worker took the controls alongside Tayside Aviation instructor Paul Stephenson.

As the small aircraft soared to 2,000 ft, Henry was able to get a bird’s-eye view of the City of Discovery.

Henry Deick centre with Paul and son David.

The father-of-seven thanked everyone who made his dream a reality after revealing his aspiration to fly last month.

He said: “We’d been out doing a sponsored walk for Riverside View to raise awareness about physical exercise.

“As we were walking past Dundee Airport I explained I’d always wanted to fly a plane.

‘They were calling me Biggles’

“The staff at Riverside View spoke to my family and Tayside Aviation about the idea.

“I wasn’t sure if they could make it happen.

“Once we got the green light I was delighted – so was everyone else for that matter.

“They were joking and calling me Biggles from the comic series.”

The plane flies over Dundee.

Henry enjoyed views over Broughty Ferry and beyond during the flight.

The former St John’s RC High School pupil added: “It was a fantastic experience and I’m so glad I’ve had the opportunity to do it.

“I’m thrilled. You’re never too old to learn something new.

Crowd cheering on new pilot Henry

“I did joke I might try a loop-the-loop while I was up in the air as the crowd from below looked on.”

Among those enjoying Henry’s exploits were Riverside View staff Ailsa Gordon and Clair McDonald.

Wellbeing co-ordinator Ailsa said: “There was a wee crowd cheering Henry on.

“While I was delighted for him, I’m glad it wasn’t me that was up there.

Henry with family and Riverside View staff.

“When we were out on that sponsored walk last month, Henry mentioned he’d always like to learn how to fly.

“I spoke with our home manager Clair and we reached out to Henry’s family.

“We’re certainly looking to try and make more wishes come true for the residents after the success of this.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, will pass through Ballater, as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story DEATH Queen. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Live updates as Queen's cortege travels through Tayside and Fife
0
Explorer Road in Dundee, where a dais has been set up for dignitaries to pay their respects.
Queen's Cortege: Your full guide to the plans in Dundee
0
Queen Elizabeth II's body will travel through Tayside and Fife on Sunday.
Queen's coffin cortege: The full route
CR0037 Balmoral pics In pic........ Tributes and flowers outside Balmoral **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 09-09-2022
Queen's Cortege: Public asked not to throw flowers
Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen's Cortege: What will weather be like in Tayside and Fife on Sunday?
Flower tributes placed outside Buckingham Palace after Queen Elizabeth's death.
Tayside and Fife schools to close for Queen's state funeral
James Hutton's portrait, by Henry Raeburn
James Hutton: Famous in Invergowrie - but why was this key figure of the…
0
Chicken burger with Emmental cheese.
Restaurant Review: Daisy Tasker in Dundee combines Scottish food with a modern twist
0
What are the figures in Tayside and Fife this week?
Covid Scotland: Are case numbers increasing across Tayside and Fife again?
0
The vehicle well alight on the A90. (Image: David Scobie).
Car bursts into flames on busy A90 between Dundee and Perth

More from The Courier

Tomasz Makos.
Drink-driver failed to respond to police lights and sirens on A92 in Fife
Post Thumbnail
GINGER GAIRDNER: We need to stop relying on peat
0
Rising stars Tide Lines are deliberately playing smaller venues in their coming tour.
Folk-rock's rising stars, Tide Lines go back to smaller places
0
The morning scene at Brechin Castle gates. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Brechin Castle: Angus halt for the Royal cortege
0
Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, will pass through Ballater, as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story DEATH Queen. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Live updates as Queen's cortege travels through Tayside and Fife
0
Dundee pensioner Henry learns to fly for first time aged 81
Queen's Cortege: Queen's cortege moves from Balmoral