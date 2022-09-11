Live updates as Queen’s cortege travels through Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Queen is making her final journey through Tayside and Fife as her coffin makes its way from Balmoral to Edinburgh.

Thousands of people are expected to turn out as the late monarch’s cortege travels down the A90 and the M90.

Full details have been revealed about arrangements for viewing the Queen’s cortege in Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife.

We have reporters and photographers across the region to bring you live updates as the procession takes place.