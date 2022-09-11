Live updates as Queen’s cortege travels through Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Live updates as Queen’s cortege travels through Tayside and Fife

By Courier reporters
September 11 2022, 9.01am Updated: September 11 2022, 9.43am
Members of the public line the streets in Aberdeenshire for Queen's cortege.
Members of the public line the streets in Aberdeenshire for Queen's cortege.

The Queen is making her final journey through Tayside and Fife as her coffin makes its way from Balmoral to Edinburgh.

Thousands of people are expected to turn out as the late monarch’s cortege travels down the A90 and the M90.

Full details have been revealed about arrangements for viewing the Queen’s cortege in Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife.

We have reporters and photographers across the region to bring you live updates as the procession takes place.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Members of the public line the streets in Aberdeenshire for Queen's cortege.
Dundee pensioner Henry learns to fly for first time aged 81
0
Members of the public line the streets in Aberdeenshire for Queen's cortege.
Queen's Cortege: Your full guide to the plans in Dundee
0
Members of the public line the streets in Aberdeenshire for Queen's cortege.
Queen's coffin cortege: The full route
Members of the public line the streets in Aberdeenshire for Queen's cortege.
Queen's Cortege: Public asked not to throw flowers
Members of the public line the streets in Aberdeenshire for Queen's cortege.
Queen's Cortege: What will weather be like in Tayside and Fife on Sunday?
Members of the public line the streets in Aberdeenshire for Queen's cortege.
Tayside and Fife schools to close for Queen's state funeral
Members of the public line the streets in Aberdeenshire for Queen's cortege.
James Hutton: Famous in Invergowrie - but why was this key figure of the…
0
Members of the public line the streets in Aberdeenshire for Queen's cortege.
Restaurant Review: Daisy Tasker in Dundee combines Scottish food with a modern twist
0
Members of the public line the streets in Aberdeenshire for Queen's cortege.
Covid Scotland: Are case numbers increasing across Tayside and Fife again?
0
Members of the public line the streets in Aberdeenshire for Queen's cortege.
Car bursts into flames on busy A90 between Dundee and Perth

More from The Courier

Members of the public line the streets in Aberdeenshire for Queen's cortege.
Drink-driver failed to respond to police lights and sirens on A92 in Fife
Members of the public line the streets in Aberdeenshire for Queen's cortege.
GINGER GAIRDNER: We need to stop relying on peat
0
Members of the public line the streets in Aberdeenshire for Queen's cortege.
Folk-rock's rising stars, Tide Lines go back to smaller places
0
Members of the public line the streets in Aberdeenshire for Queen's cortege.
Brechin Castle: Angus halt for the Royal cortege
0
Members of the public line the streets in Aberdeenshire for Queen's cortege.
Dundee pensioner Henry learns to fly for first time aged 81
0
Live updates as Queen’s cortege travels through Tayside and Fife
Queen's Cortege: A wreath cut from Balmoral Estate will lie on Queen's coffin as…