Brechin Castle: Angus halt for the Royal cortege

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Royal cortege will make a single Angus halt on its solemn journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh.

It is due to arrive at Brechin Castle around noon, two hours after setting off from the Aberdeenshire retreat.

The cortege will turn off the southbound A90 at the St Anne’s junction and make the short trip to the castle, at the western entrance to Brechin.

It is a private stop and due to last around 45 minutes.

Mourners are expected to gather at the gates of the castle.

But those planning to pay their respects there are being reminded there will be no parking along the length of the A935 leading into Brechin.

Angus Council said: “All junctions, entrances and egresses will be closed along the A935 (Brechin to Montrose road) for the 2.25km distance from the junction to the Angus Council entrance for the duration of the presence of the cortege.

“There will be additional rolling road closures along the route.

“Other roads in the area maybe significantly affected as large numbers of people may gather.

“There may be additional road closures made at the discretion of Police Scotland.”

Cortege passes close to Glamis Castle

After the cortege resumes its journey south it will pass the Glamis junction on the A90.

The A94 at McDonalds is expected to be another spot where mourners will gather in numbers.

It will see The Queen pass within a few miles of Glamis Castle, where as the young Princess Elizabeth she enjoyed many happy childhood times.

A book of condolence at the castle has been flooded with messages from around the globe.

And visitors from home and abroad have laid floral tributes at the Queen Mother memorial gates.