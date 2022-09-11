Brechin Castle: Angus halt for the Royal cortege

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Brechin Castle: Angus halt for the Royal cortege

By Graham Brown
September 11 2022, 9.22am
The morning scene at Brechin Castle gates. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
The morning scene at Brechin Castle gates. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

The Royal cortege will make a single Angus halt on its solemn journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh.

It is due to arrive at Brechin Castle around noon, two hours after setting off from the Aberdeenshire retreat.

The cortege will turn off the southbound A90 at the St Anne’s junction and make the short trip to the castle, at the western entrance to Brechin.

It is a private stop and due to last around 45 minutes.

Mourners are expected to gather at the gates of the castle.

The gates of Brechin Castle.

But those planning to pay their respects there are being reminded there will be no parking along the length of the A935 leading into Brechin.

Angus Council said: “All junctions, entrances and egresses will be closed along the A935 (Brechin to Montrose road) for the 2.25km distance from the junction to the Angus Council entrance for the duration of the presence of the cortege.

Brechin Castle
Brechin Castle

“There will be additional rolling road closures along the route.

“Other roads in the area maybe significantly affected as large numbers of people may gather.

“There may be additional road closures made at the discretion of Police Scotland.”

Cortege passes close to Glamis Castle

After the cortege resumes its journey south it will pass the Glamis junction on the A90.

The A94 at McDonalds is expected to be another spot where mourners will gather in numbers.

It will see The Queen pass within a few miles of Glamis Castle, where as the young Princess Elizabeth she enjoyed many happy childhood times.

Glamis Castle book of condolence
A book of condolence was opened at Glamis Castle. Steve Brown/DCT Media.

A book of condolence at the castle has been flooded with messages from around the globe.

And visitors from home and abroad have laid floral tributes at the Queen Mother memorial gates.

Queen at Glamis
A young Princess Elizabeth at Glamis Castle.

 

 

