RAB MCNEIL: I’m an indoor survival man with a new tool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

RAB MCNEIL: I’m an indoor survival man with a new tool

By Rab McNeil
March 18 2023, 5.00pm
Rab's got himself a new multi-tool, almost a Swiss Army Knife.
Rab's got himself a new multi-tool, almost a Swiss Army Knife.

Like most decent citizens, I’ve a knife dangling from my trouser belt. Do not be alarmed. It’s my new “Swiss-style multi-function pocket knife”.

My actual, proper Swiss Army knife, kept in my overalls pocket, had come in handy so often that I decided to get another one, maybe to keep in the car or when out for long walks in the mild wild here. However, they’re pricey. I got this one two thirds cheaper.

Lots on it

It has lots on it too: blade, saw, scale scraper, unhook device, bottle opener, corkscrew, scissors, can opener, wire-lead device (for leading wires, we assume), nail file, metal file, hole punch, screwdrivers (Phillips and slot, which is just the end of the bottle opener), and the buckle for attaching it to your belt.

As with many products, “Swiss Army” is just a brand name for which you pay more. I’ve been pleased with my cheaper one’s performance so far (er, just opening and shutting the various tools).

I’m not sure where it’s made but, if I were to make an educated guess, I’d say … China.

Extraordinarily, nearly everything we buy now is from there. At any rate, the sales blurb indicates China: “All little tools could be folded easily without taking much place.” I see.

The real Swiss Army Knife. Surely, a close cousin to Rab’s?

It also says that the tool is “for outdoor and indoor pursuits, camping, fishing, hiking, hunting, survival, emergencies, winter sports, DIY & general household use, car & travel”.

I’d never need it for three-quarters of that, certainly not emergencies: not my thing at all. Winter sports? Unhand me, madam!

Like most decent ratepayers, I deplore hunting, and I guess the scale scraper and unhook device are something to do with fishing: gruesome.

Indoor survival man

Broadly speaking, I’m in favour of survival, but would prefer doing that indoors. And I’d need to be sorely provoked before punching a hole.

Oddly enough, it occurred to me that I only ever used the knife blade on my Swiss Army tool, and that mainly to open Amazon packages (which it does well).

But there’ve been occasions in B&Bs when I could have done with a bottle opener or corkscrew to open intoxicating refreshments smuggled into the premises.

That said, I don’t drink wine now, as it makes my face go bright red, and I can’t have beer on account of the gout. Sorry, got a bit tearful typing that last bit.

I can generally get the top off a whisky bottle without resorting to tools.

I’m not sure I’d be comfortable taking such an implement with me ootside the hoose. Though these multi-function doodahs are legally OK, in principle I don’t approve of carrying knives aboot. Usually, if I’m going up town, I prefer a Samurai sword. Joke!

Crocodile Dundee (not)

We’re talking about a tool, of course, rather than a weapon. Still, I wouldn’t see the need for taking it to a restaurant.

And if I were threatened by a hoodlum brandishing an actual knife, I couldn’t exactly come across like Crocodile Dundee: “Call that a knife? This is a multi-function pocket tool!” Then I’d have to ask him to wait as it takes ages to unhook it from my belt loop.

Still, I like to have handy things. And – hark! – here comes the postie with another Amazon parcel. Stand well back, for I am about to deploy my latest toy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
Karen was forced to stop her car after the dog ran in front of her. Image: Karen Woolley
Video shows heart-stopping moment Perth driver swerves to avoid dog on A9
2
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Mydentist dental practice in Fintry is closing on March 31 Picture shows; Mydentist dental practice in Fintry. Fintry, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 17/03/2023
Dundee dental practice to close by end of month
4
Fiona Stewart with her dogs Blue and Indy were left covered in sewage from the river on the Loch Leven circular path in February. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Kinross woman ‘traumatised’ after wading through ‘sewage’ at Loch Leven to save stuck dogs
5
Barry Downs Park
Owner of Angus caravan park found guilty of racially abusing Irish resident
6
The B922 road linking Kinglassie to Cluny will be closed for ten days, not three weeks as stated on the signs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Busy Fife road to close for ten days due to roadworks
7
Kevin Barker. Image: Barker family
Family pay tribute to Forfar’s Kevin Barker who took his own life
8
Murray Foote has resigned from the SNP. Image: Progress Scotland/YouTube
Dundee-born SNP comms chief Murray Foote steps down over membership figures row 
12
9
The vacant premises is right next door to Dino's. Image: Google
Forfar pizza wars: Is Domino’s dishing up bid to set up shop next door…
10
Dundee Council says its charging infrastructure for EVs is "world-class".
Costs of charging electric vehicles in Dundee to rise again

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone first half display at Kilmarnock was WORST Callum Davidson has seen -…
Seven teams took part in the annual charity jailbreak. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
'Inmates' break out of Perth Prison to raise charity cash
Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
Dundee should have had 'nailed-on' penalty fumes Gary Bowyer as he rues toothless display…
Drey Wright celebrates his goal. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Saints recover from…
Josh Mulligan skips past Ross Docherty at Firhill. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings and key moments as Dee fall further behind leaders after…
Captain Jamie Ritchie and Blair Kinghorn celebrate the final try against Italy.
Final flourish was for the fans, but still aspects to improve for Scotland, says…
Roadworks will take place on a section of the A90 near Forfar. Image: Google Maps.
Eight days of roadworks on A90 near Forfar to cause more disruption
Blair Kinghorn strides through for his third try of the match.
Scotland 26 Italy 14: Scotland ride their luck and Blair Kinghorn's hat-trick to end…
Peter Murrell quits as SNP chief exec over row that led to Dundonian comms…
17

Editor's Picks

Most Commented