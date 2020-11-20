Comfort Food Friday: Make this tasty Scotch beef pho noodle soup to warm you up on a cold winter’s day

Something went wrong - please try again later.

For this week’s Comfort Food Friday, we have a delicious Scotch Beef Pho, combining our country’s amazing meat with fresh Asian ingredients.

This dish is an amazing fusion of flavours, bringing together the finest Scotch beef and a delicious Vietnamese noodle broth full of amazing ingredients.

If you’re looking for comfort food over the weekend, this is something that ticks all the boxes and is also something a little different to enjoy.

This recipe from Quality Meat Scotland combines classic Asian flavours and tasty ribeye steak are guaranteed to warm you up on a cold winter’s night.

And I promise you it’s one of those dishes that keeps you coming back for more.

Scotch Beef Pho

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

2 227g Scotch Beef ribeye steaks

1 tbsp rapeseed oil

Salt and black pepper

1 litre fresh beef stock

80g fresh ginger, peeled and chopped into matchsticks

2 lemongrass stalks, finely chopped

10g palm sugar (or light brown sugar)

2 star anise

1 bunch spring onions, chopped finely

125g shiitake mushrooms, sliced

200g rice noodles

30g fish sauce

2 red chilli, sliced

100g bean sprouts

Juice of one lime

1 lime for serving, wedged

50g fresh coriander, roughly chopped

Tip: Add the chilli seeds for additional heat or remove for a mellow heat

Method

For the broth:

In a sauce pan add the stock, star anise, half the spring onions, lemongrass, ginger, shiitake mushrooms and sugar. Bring to the boil, and then turn down the heat to a gentle simmer and cook for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, place the noodles in a bowl and cover with boiling water. Allow to soak for three minutes and then drain. After simmering for 30 mins, finish the broth with the fish sauce and juice of one lime to taste.

For the Scotch Beef steak:

Heat a heavy based pan Pat the steaks dry with kitchen paper, oil and season all over with salt and pepper. Fry for two minutes on each side then remove from the pan and allow to rest (the steaks should be cooked slightly rare as they will continue to cook further when placed in the broth). Slice the beef very thinly into strips. To serve divide the noodles between the four bowls and top with the bean sprouts and sliced beef.

