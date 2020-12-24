Cocktail recipes: Easy festive tipples to help get the party started

If you’re still not quite sure what you’re doing on Christmas Day in terms of drinks, then you need look no further as we have four cocktail recipes that you can whip up in no time.
Whether you’re going to manage to have an in-person or virtual get-together with family and friends this Christmas, these easy-to-make-at-home cocktails are sure to get the party started!
Be it a mulled wine, cranberry-flavoured, citrussy or fizzy cocktail you want in your hand this festive season, take a look at the recipes below to find your favourite.
Last-Minute Mulled Wine
(Serves 2-3)
Ingredients
- Half a bottle fruity red wine
- 60ml rum (ARLU Blood Orange or Original Spiced)
- 2 star anise
- 1 long strip of lemon or orange peel
- 1 tsp sugar
- Cinnamon sticks for garnish
Method
- Add all ingredients to a saucepan. Cook over low heat until warm.
- Remove from the heat and let stand for 5-10 minutes.
- Serve in heat-resistant mugs.
Blood Orange Christmas Fizz
(Serves 2-3)
Ingredients
- 50ml rum (ARLU Blood Orange Rum)
- 40ml ginger beer
- 20ml cranberry juice
- 15ml lime juice
- 10g fresh ginger
- 5ml honey
- Prosecco – to top up
- Grated nutmeg, for garnish
Method
- Grate fresh ginger and muddle with the lime juice and honey in a shaker.
- Add the rum, cranberry juice and ginger beer and shake well.
- Strain into coupe or flute glass and top up with Prosecco and dust with a little grated nutmeg.
Cranberry Crimbo Cocktail
(Serves 2-3)
Ingredients
- 1 or 2 measures gin (try Didsbury original gin)
- 150ml cranberry juice
- 10ml lemon juice
- Fresh cranberries
- Mint leaves
Method
- Fill tumbler glass with ice cubes then add the gin and lemon juice.
- Top up with cranberry juice and stir. Adjust to taste.
- Garnish with cranberries and mint leaves.
Festive Dark and Stormy
(Serves 2)
Ingredients
- 80ml rum (Try ARLU Passion Fruit and Mango Rum)
- 80ml cranberry juice
- 120ml ginger beer
- 20ml cinnamon syrup OR 10ml maple syrup and 3 pinches of cinnamon
- 20ml fresh lime juice
- To decorate:
- Lime wedges
- Cranberries
- Cinnamon stick
Method
- Add the rum, cranberry juice, ginger beer, cinnamon syrup and lime juice to a cocktail shaker.
- Shake gently and pour into two separate glasses over ice.
- Decorate each glass with a lime wedge, cinnamon stick and a few fresh cranberries.
For more drinks inspiration…
11 festive Scottish gins that are bound to get you in the Christmas spirit
Wine notes: Bring these crackers starting from £10 to the Christmas dinner table this year
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe