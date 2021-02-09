The tastiest and most affordable Champagnes to help you enjoy the best Valentine’s Day at home

Something went wrong - please try again later.

If you’re planning to break out the bubbly this Valentine’s Day, we’ve asked a selection of drink experts to recommend which Champagne to choose to make sure your celebration doesn’t fall flat.

With coronavirus lockdown restrictions still in place, it will come as no surprise that Valentine’s Day will shape up a little differently this year.

But no matter how you choose to celebrate the most romantic day of the year, a delicious meal and a glass of fizz with your valentine are non-negotiable.

So, for couples that love Champagne as much as they love each other, the drink experts from online alcohol retailer Bottle Club have compiled a list of the most affordable and delicious Valentine’s Day bottles.

And if you’re celebrating being single? Treat yourself to an extra special bottle of bubbly.

Veuve Clicquot Demi Sec Champagne

An ideal pairing for cheese and fruits, this rich, full-bodied sparkler brings a sweet balance of flavours with an aroma of ripe fruit and hints of brioche noticeable to the palette. Classy and straightforward, the Veuve Clicquot Demi-Sec is a simplistic bottle that makes an ideal choice for a pre-dinner Valentine charcuterie board.

Price: £44.90 75 cl – Buy here

Ayala Brut Majeur

Always great value for French Champagne, this Ayala bottle is packed with gentle citrus and fruit flavours and a light bubble finish. Whilst there are lovely premium bottles out there, you don’t have to splash out. Brut Majeur pairs harmoniously with every course of a romantic meal, from white fish to poultry or dessert cheese.

Price: £26.90 75 cl – Buy here

Laurent-Perrier Cuvee Rose Champagne

Add some glamour to your evening with a Laurent-Perrier Cuvee Rose Champagne, which boasts flavours of small berry fruits from strawberries to black cherries.

This sparkler from France is exceptionally versatile for food pairing. Salmon, prawns, creamy cheese and duck are excellent matches, as are Thai and Vietnamese dishes.

Price: £46.99 75 cl – Buy here

Veuve Monsigny Champagne Brut

If you’re on a tight budget but after easy-drinking Champagne, look no further. This simple fizz has an aroma of ripe apples, floral hints and soft red fruit. The award-winning Veuve Monsigny Champagne Brut remains one of Aldi’s best selling bottles and is superb value for money.

Price: £12.99 75 cl – Buy here

Tesco Finest Premier Cru Brut Champagne

Hints of citrus, green apple and brioche with smooth and fine bubbles create a winning combination. This French bubbly pairs perfectly with pre-dinner smoked salmon canapes or try it with battered seafood and chips!

Price: £20.00 75 cl – Buy here

Co-op Les Pionniers Champagne Brut

If you’re on a budget but still want to treat your loved one, this lively fizz comes without the hefty price tag, costing £18 for a 75cl bottle. The award-winning Co-op Pionniers Champagne Brut comes from a blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes, creating intense berry fruit aromas, ideal when served alongside an aperitif.

Price: £18.00 75 cl – Buy here

Waitrose Blanc de Noirs Brut NV Champagne

This Waitrose own-brand champagne is a real crowd-pleaser. The aroma is smooth and well balanced, with delicate baked green apple and yeasty brioche, accompanied by notes of tropical fruit, vanilla and marmalade. TV personality, Phillip Schofield recommends pairing with posh fish and chips, “perfect with the frothy tempura batter and very thin chips”.

Price: £23.99 75 cl – Buy here

Sainsbury’s Brut Non-Vintage Champagne, Taste the Difference

Given the high cost of making Champagne, one would not expect it to be available at this price. This Sainsbury’s own-branded champagne offers a blend of premium chardonnay, pinot Meunier and pinot noir grapes from the most highly-regarded vineyards. The aroma consists of intense green apple fruit, fresh peach, florals and buttered toast.

Price: £18.00 75 cl – Buy here

