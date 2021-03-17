Raise a glass to St Patrick’s Day: Cocktail recipes to celebrate with

Something went wrong - please try again later.

With St Patrick’s Day a big celebration in Scotland, too, we’ve rounded up some cocktail recipes to help you toast to the day.

We may not be able to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in the usual style this year, but we can still raise a glass to all things Irish at home via these St Patrick’s Day-themed cocktails from The Cocktail Service.

From a gin-based drink with creme de violette, tea, sugar syrup and more to create at home, not to mention a rum and Midori based cocktail, and an Irish twist on a popular cocktail, there’s plenty to get you in the St Patrick’s Day spirit.

Dream chaser

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

45ml gin of your choice

15ml Creme de Violette

15ml Kaffir lime cordial

10ml Forget Me Not Flower Tea

10ml sugar syrup (5ml water/5ml sugar dissolved)

2 dashes Absinthe

1 egg white

Method

Place all the ingredients together in a cocktail shaker. Shake, double strain and serve.

Basic beach

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

30ml Light Puerto Rican Rum

25ml Midori

25ml Creme de Banane

25ml lime juice

50ml pineapple juice

Method

Place all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake for around 30 seconds to a minute. Add ice to a tall cocktail glass, then pour. If desired, top with a pineapple leaf and plantain chips for the perfect finish. A fruity green, summery tasting cocktail.

Precision pilot

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

25ml Tullamore Dew Phoenix Irish Whiskey

20ml Campari

12.5ml Combier Pamplemousse Rosé Liqueur

25ml Lillet Rose

2 dashes of Peychaud’s Bitters

Method

Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass and stir over ice. Serve, over a large ice cube, in a rocks glass. A taste of Ireland in a glass.

For tips on how to build a cocktail at home click here.

