Crail Food Festival to return with virtual market and in-person street food event

Popular Fife food and drink event, Crail Food Festival, will return this summer with a jam-packed weekend of top producers and fine feeds.

The volunteer-led event will take place Friday June 4 to Sunday June 6 with a blend of online and in-person live events taking place.

Usually attracting around 5,000 people to the fishing village in the East Neuk of Fife, the festival will boast a programme of events including food tastings, drinks sessions, limited offers, raffles and more.

More than 25 food and drink producers will join the virtual market which will run on an interactive online space to “walk through” and “meet” producers with the ability to buy direct.

Virtual tastings from the teams at Cairn O’ Mohr Winery and Kingsbarns Distillery will take place, not to mention special collaboration “At Home” restaurant boxes from vegan chefs at Marwick’s and The Newport Restaurant will bring a taste of Fife to our homes.

Fife food ambassador Christopher Trotter will also be holding a book launch for his new recipe book Fish, and chairing an online discussion on the future of our fishing industry with local experts.

A preview of what the online market place will look like

A selection of Fife’s best street food vendors will take up pitches throughout the streets of Crail over the festival weekend too, for the “live” offering and will serve up a vibrant mix of cuisine and dishes.

All of this will be further supported by a virtual artisan market, which will take place from May 28 until June 13. Visitors will be able to buy direct online from their favourite producers including St Andrews Farmhouse Cheese Company, Bad Gal Boocha, Supernature Oils and many more.

A celebration for both local and virtual visitors, Annie Marrs, event organiser, said: “Our local producers have risen to the huge challenges of the past year, finding innovative ways of selling direct to their customers.

“The festival will be a fantastic occasion to celebrate and enjoy their incredible produce both at home and for locals, in the beautiful setting of the harbour, coastal walk and streets of Crail.

“Crail Food Festival always has, and always will work to raise the profile of local producers connecting them to new audiences who fall in love with the vibrant food and drink offer in this area, across Fife and indeed beyond.”

To put on the festival safely, the Crail Food Festival committee has worked alongside Fife Council to ensure they are adhering to all social distancing and coronavirus guidelines outlined by the Scottish Government. And organisers believe the recipe of pairing online and a ‘live’ offering has will allow them to bring visitors and producers together safely.”

Organiser Annie Marrs, continued: “Safety is the primary concern of any event organiser and we will adhere to Scottish Government guidance on events and are working closely with Fife Council on preparing our plans, so that everyone can have a safe, enjoyable time however they decide to participate in the festival.”

While the festival is free to attend, with some food and drink producers running paid-for events, the organisers have also introduced a new Festival Friends package. It is priced at £28 with early bird offers, discounts, special events, priority booking and an exclusive organic cotton, “Friends” tote bag by Kate George.

For more information on the festival visit www.crailfoodfestival.co.uk.

