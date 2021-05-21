TikTok hack: Make a crispy tortilla wrap pizza that’s tasty and fuss-free

Something went wrong - please try again later.

In part of a new weekly series, Karla Sinclair prepared a hassle-free TikTok pizza recipe that’s sure to wow your friends and family.

TikTok has inspired many of us to experiment in the kitchen since its surge in popularity – even self-confessed non-cooks, like myself.

With hashtags including #foodietiktok, #foodhacks, #tiktokkitchen and more trending worldwide on the app, thousands of users have taken to the platform to showcase their mouth-watering food and drink creations.

One kitchen staple that has proven particularly popular is the tortilla wrap, something that I once only used when fajitas were on the menu. Those days are long gone.

Although I have been wowed by a lot of tortilla wrap-related content, one video that really stood out to me was a tortilla wrap pizza recipe by TikTokker DaddyMayCooks. It’s just like a traditional pizza, but without all the work.

When I saw the clip, I knew I had to try it for myself. However, I was really keen to add a few extra ingredients into the mix (so if you watch the original video, don’t be surprised that mine looks a tad more colourful).

All you need to make the delicious treat, which would work great as a filling lunch or dinner, are a few ingredients that you’ll most likely already have at home. And for those of you that like to push the boundaries now and again, don’t be afraid to experiment – that’s what cooking’s all about really, isn’t it?

Crispy Tortilla Wrap Pizza

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

2 large tortilla wraps

4 tbsp tomato puree

100g mozzarella cheese, grated

Roasted garlic and pepper seasoning to taste

40g jalapenos, sliced

35g pepperoni, sliced

80g mushrooms, sliced

Method

Pre-heat oven to 180C/Fan 160C/350F/Gas Mark 4. Drizzle oil in a large deep dish pizza pan and place one tortilla wrap on top. Alternatively, use a frying pan. Spread 2 tablespoons of tomato puree across the tortilla, then scatter 50g of cheese on top. Add seasoning. Place a second tortilla wrap on top and repeat this process. Add your choice of toppings – in my case, jalapenos, pepperoni and mushrooms. Cook in the oven for 12-15 minutes. Carefully remove the tortilla pizza from the pan (I used a spatula) and enjoy!

