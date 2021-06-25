An events venue near an Angus beauty spot will showcase local artisan produce when they host a pop-up café and makers’ market this weekend.

Rottal Steading at Glen Clova, Kirriemuir, will be serving coffee, tea, cake and beer at the event which takes place tomorrow and Sunday (June 26 and 27).

And they will also welcome Fallone’s Pizza and Gelato, who will be present on both days serving his artisan wood-fired pizzas.

The steading, which is available to host events such as weddings, have previously hosted successful pop-ups.

And events and hospitality coordinator at Rottal Steading, Louise Small, says they are looking forward to the latest event.

“It’s another pop-up café event which sees us working with a local producer and showcasing their food,” she said.

“In the past we have worked with WeeCOOK pies and Mrs C’s Cupcakes, both Angus-based producers.

“It gives us an opportunity to make good use of the space that we have here to bring something alternative to local people.”

Lovely venue in a lovely location

With the coronavirus pandemic largely restricting people’s movements for much of last year, the team at Rottal have been working hard to organise events that are both safe and provide an opportunity to get out and about.

“The concept came about as a result of the restrictions that were put in place due to Covid. We have a really large space here both indoors and outdoors and hosting the events provided a go-to for people who couldn’t visit local cafes and pubs,” continued Louise.

“We have tried to keep the momentum going. For us, from a business point of view, people get to know about the steading through the events or come along and see the steading and consider hiring it for a wedding celebration or any event.

“It’s a lovely venue in a lovely location surrounded by Glen Clova.”

Artisan pizzas and beer

Wood-fired pizzas, gelato, beer, coffees and teas from Brodies Coffee, and cake will be on the menu at the pop-up café this weekend.

“Mike (Fallone’s Pizzas and Gelato) is going to be here Saturday and Sunday. He will do the pizza and gelato outside.

“Indoors we have bar drinks, soft drinks and we also do teas, coffees and cakes. We have just taken delivery of a new coffee machine, so we will be doing cappuccinos, espressos, lattes which is new for us.

“In addition, we will have some draught beers available from Brew Toon in Peterhead who will have their lager and IPA on tap.

“We have a wee mini makers’ market as well which will feature craft stalls. We can have up to 12 traders but we are limited to nine at the moment due to social distancing.”

Read more from the food and drink team …

Allan living the dream as he takes gin lovers on a journey with Pilgrim’s Gin

Perthshire school to celebrate the country’s fine food and drink fare at first farmers’ market