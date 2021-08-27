Summer Sizzlers: Nando’s inspired Peri-Peri chicken pitta and sweet potato wedges

Nando’s might be running low on chicken just now, but never fear, we’ve got a recipe to keep those cravings at bay.

This peri-peri chicken dish served in a warm pitta with sweet potato wedges on the side might not be the classic Nando’s version, but it is pretty close to it and even better, you can make exactly to your tastes.

Created by the team at Gousto, this recipe is quick to fix up and is just as easy to serve to a table of hungry guests.

If you don’t want to use chicken, you can easily swap it out for beef, pork or turkey meat.

For more Summer Sizzlers recipes and inspiration for your weekend cooking, click here.

Peri-Peri chicken pitta and sweet potato wedges

Serves 2

Ingredients

1 medium sweet potato

2 tbsp vegetable oil

Salt, to season (2 pinches

2 red onions

1 tsp sugar

2 x 125g British chicken breasts

2 garlic cloves

1 lemon

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp dried oregano

1/2 tsp dried chilli flakes

8ml soy sauce

1 little gem lettuce

1 tomato

2 wholemeal pittas

80g natural yoghurt

Method

Preheat the oven to 200C Fan/220C/425F/Gas Mark 7. Cut the sweet potato (skin on) into wedges and add to a large bowl with 1 tbsp vegetable oil and a generous pinch of salt and give everything a good mix up. Add the sweet potato wedges to a baking tray and put them in the oven for 20-25 minutes, or until the wedges are tender and starting to crisp Peel and slice the red onion. Heat a large, wide-based pan (preferably non-stick) with 1/2 tbsp vegetable oil over a medium heat. Once hot, add the sliced red onion with a pinch of salt and 1 tsp sugar and cook for 3-5 minutes or until starting to caramelise. Cut each chicken breast in half across the middle – these are your chicken pieces. Peel and finely chop (or grate) the garlic and cut the lemon in half. Combine the smoked paprika, dried oregano, chopped garlic and chilli flakes to a plate. Add the juice from the lemon, soy sauce and 1/2 tbsp vegetable oil and mix to form a paste. Add the chicken pieces to the paste and mix until fully coated – this is your peri-peri chicken Once the onions have caramelised, push them to one side of the pan. Add the peri-peri chicken to the other side of the pan and cook for 5-6 minutes on each side or until cooked through. Make sure there is no pink meat. While the chicken is cooking, shred the little gem lettuce finely. Slice the tomato. Add the pittas to the tray with the sweet potato wedges and cook for 1-2 minutes or until warmed through. Cut the warmed pittas in half and spread the inside with a dollop of natural yoghurt. Stuff the pitta with the peri-peri chicken, caramelised onions, shredded lettuce and sliced tomato. Serve the stuffed pitta with the sweet potato wedges and any remaining lettuce and sliced tomato to the side.

