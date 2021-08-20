Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Summer Sizzlers: Whack these grilled vegetable skewers on the barbecue for one last summer cook off

Meat doesn't always have to be the star of the show when it comes to barbecue season as these vegetable skewers are not only packed with flavour, but nutrients, too.
By Julia Bryce
August 20 2021, 5.00pm
Vegetable skewers.
Taking as little as 20 minutes to cook up on the grill, this dish would make a welcome addition to any gathering as a main or even a side.

The preparation for it takes around half an hour, but it mainly consists of chopping veg and toasting peanuts for 15 minutes for the sweetcorn salsa side that it is recommended to be enjoyed with.

Perfect for those who are looking for a vegan alternative to a barbecue favourite, it is one almost everyone can tuck into.

Grilled vegetable skewers with watercress sweetcorn salsa

Serves 4 (as part of a meal)

The watercress sweetcorn salsa with the vegetable skewers.

Ingredients

  • 700g potatoes, cut into 4cm chunks and part boiled
  • 2 red onions, cut into quarters
  • A bunch of radish
  • 3 courgettes, cut into 3cm chunks
  • Baby tomatoes

For the glaze:

  • 2 tbsp white miso
  • 3 tbsp sesame oil
  • 1 tbsp maple syrup
  • 1 tbsp soy
  • 1 tsp hot sauce

For the watercress sweetcorn salsa:

  • 350g tinned/frozen sweetcorn, defrosted
  • 1 red onion, finely chopped
  • 50g watercress, finely chopped
  • 20g coriander, finely chopped
  • 1 red chilli, finely chopped
  • 1 lime, zest and juice
  • 50g raw peanuts, toasted at 160C for 15 minutes
  • 1 tbsp soy
  • 1 tbsp sesame oil

Method

  1. Mix all the glaze ingredients together in a bowl. Divide the chopped vegetables between four skewers and brush with the glaze.
  2. Meanwhile, mix all of the ingredients for the salsa together and set aside for the flavours to infuse.
  3. Heat the barbecue or a grill to a high temperature. Grill the skewers, turning every couple of minutes until they begin to char, you don’t want them too soft so keep an eye on them.
  4. Serve hot with the salsa and flatbreads for making the ultimate vegan sandwich.

Recipe curtesy of The Watercress Company

