Recipes: Go (wal)nuts for savoury baking

Walnuts aren’t just for sweet dishes. Here’s something different to bake with them to accompany a cup of tea or even have as an appetiser before a special meal at home.

We’re all too familiar with walnuts making their way into our desserts and other sweet dishes, but have you ever thought about using them with something more savoury?

California Walnuts has released these recipes, using its brand of the nut, to show just how easy it is to bake with them.

Cheese, leek and California Walnut flapjacks

Serves 9

Ingredients

50g butter

1 leek, diced

200g oats

75g California Walnuts, roughly chopped

1 large carrot, grated

2 tbsp mixed seeds

125g vegetarian cheddar, grated

2 large eggs, beaten

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C Fan/200C/400F/Gas Mark 6. Grease and line a 22cm square tin. Melt the butter in a frying pan and fry the leek for three minutes until softened. Mix into the oats with the California Walnuts, carrot, seeds, cheddar and eggs, season. Press into the tin and bake for 25-30 minutes until golden. Allow to cool slightly before cutting into nine squares.

California Walnut garlic bread

Serves 6

Ingredients

1 French baguette

100g butter, softened

4 cloves garlic, crushed

½ x 25g pack parsley, finely chopped

50g California Walnuts, finely chopped

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C Fan/200C/400F/Gas Mark 6. Cut the baguette in half and with each half, make deep slits diagonally at 2cm intervals making sure not to cut all the way through. Place each on a large piece of foil. Blend together the butter, garlic, parsley and California Walnuts, season and spread into the slits. Wrap loosely in foil and place both on a large baking tray. Bake for 10 minutes, unwrap the foil to expose the top of the bread and cook for a further 10 minutes until golden and the butter has melted.

