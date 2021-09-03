Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Japanese artist teams up with Glenmorangie to celebrate limited edition single malt’s floral notes

Botanical sculptor Azuma Makoto has created a design for a limited edition Glenmorangie 18-Year-Old, which is said to represent the single malt's notes of honeysuckle, sweet pea, jasmine and geranium.
By Rebecca Shearer
September 3 2021, 11.45am
Celebrating the drink’s “fragrant bouquet”, Azuma compares the rare Highland single malt Scotch whisky’s luscious, floral notes to a flower in bloom.

Showcasing his masterpiece, the Dancing Flowers of Glenmorangie, a moving sculpture, featuring almost 100 different blooms, Azuma’s design can be seen on the labels of the new release bottles.

Azuma Makoto and the limited edition Glenmorangie.

Azuma said: “When I first tasted Glenmorangie 18 Years Old, each sip of the whisky unfurled as if it was a flower in bloom.

“I could taste so many blossoms dancing on my tongue, that I was inspired to reimagine the whisky in Dancing Flowers of Glenmorangie. I hope that through this limited edition design, my work brings as much joy as the delicious tastes which inspired it.”

With notes of honeysuckle, sweet pea, jasmine and geranium entwined with dried fruits and honey, after tasting it Azuma decided to translate the single malt’s flavour into flowers in his studio in Japan.

Comprising almost 100 blooms, it includes those he scented in the whisky, Scottish blooms and flowers from the many countries where Glenmorangie is enjoyed.

Azuma’s sculpture.

Azuma Makoto then drifted petals, confetti-like, over the work as it was photographed and filmed. His sculpture, Dancing Flowers of Glenmorangie, is showcased on the whisky’s giftbox and labels.

Dreamed up by its whisky creators, Glenmorangie 18 Years Old begins with their delicate, fruity spirit, crafted in stills as tall as a giraffe to allow more space for taste and aroma.

Next they age this spirit in bourbon casks for 15 years, then transfer a portion into Oloroso sherry casks for three more years. After 18 years, these casks are reunited to create the single malt whisky’s dazzling, luminous tastes.

The limited edition single malt.

Bill Lumsden, Glenmorangie’s Director of Whisky Creation, said: “Azuma’s stunning work deliciously translates the sweet, floral lushness of Glenmorangie 18 Years Old.

“A mere glimpse of his limited edition design brings to mind the whisky’s scents of geranium, tuberose and jasmine, and tastes of honeysuckle and sweet pea, figs and nuts.

“Since it looks as wonderful as it tastes, this limited edition is sure to delight whisky lovers old and new.”

The RRP for the Glenmorangie 18 Years Old Limited Edition is £100 and available while stocks last. Visit glenmorangie.com/en-gb for more information.

